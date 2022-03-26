‘No time to die’: The tour of its locations that includes a visit to James Bond’s grave

For 007 fans, the end of ‘No Time To Die’ marks the end of an era: that of Daniel Craig as James Bond. However, they now have a place to honor the character after his tragic death at the end of the film. It is nothing less than his tombstone in the Faroe Islands, where part of the scenes were shot.

This is one of the tours organized by Guide to Faroe Islands. It takes place on the island of Kalsoy, where an official tourist bus from the film travels through the places that belonged to the lair of Safin, the villain played by Rami Malek. The guide, a farmer from Trøllanes, appears in the film’s credits as the King of Kalsoy. After the reception in said population, the walk to the Kallur lighthouse will begin and the subsequent visit to the tomb of 007. The tour ends on the ferry back, but not before passing by one of the houses where the team was installed when they worked and eating lamb.

The price to pay our respects to the most famous secret agent in history is 2,085 Danish Kroner per person, or just over 280 euros. This tribute is somewhat bittersweet for his fans, who have accompanied Craig for five films like 007. However, they had to say goodbye to him and now the search for his successor begins. The actor himself already knew what his tragic end was going to be and it was already announced to the public at the beginning of the film, with an Easter Egg on Vesper’s (Eva Green) grave in Matera.

60 years of 007

On 007’s tombstone, there is an inscription that says “The best function of a man is to live, not to exist”. Above it, we read “in memory of James Bond”. But the most curious thing is the date, where it says that the agent’s birth is in 1962 and his death, as we saw on screen, in 2021. Precisely 1962 is the year in which ‘Agent 007 vs. Doctor No’ is released, the first film of the agent, played as Sean Connery. In other words, Bond would have died at the age of 59, 6 years older than Craig.

The film was a success at the box office. surpassing the 750 million dollars of collection in theaters around the world last December. Barbara Broccoli, who is in charge of the franchise, already announced that we will see more about James Bond, but that they still had to think about how they would solve it and to whom they would pass the baton.