Munawar Faruqui cried bitterly, said – promised mother… Karan Kundrra gave courage – lock upp munawar faruqui emotional karan kundrra kangana ranaut show tmov

In Kangana Ranaut’s game show Lock Up, the competition among the contestants is increasing day by day. Fights and some emotional moments were also seen in the show. A similar moment came in front of the show’s contestant and stand-up comedian Munawwar Farooqui, when he became weak. He cried emotional in the show.

In the show, Munavvar was seen crying and jailer Karan Kundrra was seen giving him courage. Going to Munavvar, Karan says- ‘When you laugh, the whole country laughs, now when you are crying then the whole country and I am also crying. What’s crazy? On this Munavvar said- ‘Brother, that’s why I never cry in front of anyone.’

Karan Kundrra consoled Munavvar

While silencing the crying Munawwar, Karan says- ‘You are sweetheart..’ Then Munawwar says- ‘I had come after promising my mother.’ Further, Karan, while consoling Munavvar, says- ‘Crying… nothing happens… people have their eyes on you, they are with you. are together. The prayers of the whole of India are with you, understand…’

The eyes of the rest of the contestants also became moist

Seeing Munavvar crying so much, the rest of the contestants also looked emotional. Nisha Rawal, Karanvir Bohra, Sara Khan’s eyes also became moist. Munawwar Farooqui and Anjali’s growing friendship is in great discussion in the show. On the other hand, Saisha Shinde also likes Munavwar. Sayesha had also objected to Munavvar and Anjali’s friendship.