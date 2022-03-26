Marko Cortés on ‘early morning’ to Banxico – El Financiero

DURANGO, Dgo.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador intends to send “to the devil” to the institutions and now the violation of Banxico’s autonomy has become very clear, stressed the president of the National Executive Committee of the PAN, Marko Cortés.

”We had not understood the dimension of the presidential statement ‘to hell with institutions’ and we see it in every act he performs”, he remarked in Durango when referring to the leak of the Central Bank’s monetary policy decision.

The albiazul leader stressed that López Obrador violated Banxico’s autonomy because within its articles it is not allowed to disclose or publish the Council’s agreements, until they are formally implemented.

The president “is won over by anxiety and protagonism in absolutely everything,” he remarked.

Cortés added that the apology that AMLO offered to Banxico at the 85th Banking Convention is not enough because the intention is to disappear and attack the institutions that he has said “are useless.”

AMLO “obviously does not like balances and counterweights, for him, he is the center of attention, that is seen in an egocentric and distorted exercise, such as the revocation of the mandate,” he stressed.

This Friday, the president revealed that he was the secretary of the Treasury, Rogelio Ramirez de la O, who informed you by advanced that the Board of Governors of the Bank of Mexico had decided to increase its rate.

The president accepted that it was a mistake on his part to anticipate Banxico’s announcement and reaffirmed his commitment to respect the autonomy of the Mexican central bank.

“The Secretary of the Treasury participates in the meeting of the Bank of Mexico, he informed me that a unanimous decision had been made to increase the interest rate from 6 to 6.5 percent. He sent me the card on the evening of the day before yesterday. I thought it had already been announced and I announced that the rate had already increased. But still, formally, it was not announced, I went ahead, “he accepted.