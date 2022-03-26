launch, price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

Promised is debt the realme GT 2 Pro has arrived in Mexico and becomes the first flagship of realme in our country. In this way, realme enters the segment to compete premium of the Mexican market.

The realme GT 2 Pro has an official price in Mexico of 19,999 pesoswith launch discount that will leave you in 14,999 pesos. It will be available from March 30 at its official Mercado Libre store.

realme GT 2 Pro in Mexico, technical characteristics

realme GT 2 Pro dimensions and weight 163.2 x 74.7 x 8.2mm

189 grams Screen 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO 2.0 WQHD+ resolution, 1440 x 3216 pixels Variable refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz 1,400 nits maximum brightness Gorilla Glass Victus Protection hole in screen chipsets Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM and storage 12GB LPDDR5 256GB UFS 3.1 OS realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 rear cameras Triple: Sony IMX 766 50 megapixel f / 1.8 main, with optical and electronic stabilization 50 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle of 150 °, fisheye effect Micro-lens up to 40x Frontal camera 32 megapixel f/2.4 Battery 5,000 mAh with 65W DartCharge fast charge Others 5G SA and NSA connectivity On-screen fingerprint sensor Vapor chamber cooling dual speakers HiFi Audio Dolby Atmos Bluetooth 5.2 WiFi 6E Price 19,999 pesos (per release, 14,999 pesos)

A new competitor in the range premium from Mexico

The realme GT 2 Pro was the first major launch of the year, and a few weeks ago it was released on the international market, during MWC 2022. Now it arrives in Mexico as the first flagship of the company in national territory, which is why it is your letter of entry to market competition premium.





The realme GT 2 Pro has three main aspects. The first is your design “paper inspired”the result of working with the Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa (with whom they worked on the realme GT Master Edition), and what makes this smartphone “its most premium flagship” with a soft touch.

Then there’s the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 power. At the time, the realme GT 2 Pro was one of the first to adopt this chipset, and although we now have this piece in Mexico, it is also worth highlighting this aspect in the flagship from realme. This power is complemented by 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, with realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.





Finally there is the 150° ultra wide angle camera with fisheye effect. Its resolution is 50 megapixels and it was the first of its kind in the world to be implemented in a smartphone. This camera is complemented by a 50 megapixel main sensor and a micro lens capable of zooming up to 40x. the camera for selfie It is 32 megapixels.

Finally, the screen of the realme GT 2 Pro is 6.7-inch AMOLED with QHD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rateand has a 5,000 mAh battery with charging DartCharge of 65W. 5G connectivity, on-screen fingerprint sensor, dual speakers with Hi-Fi and Dolby Atmos sound certification, Wi-Fi 6E and NFC complement its technical sheet.

realme Narzo 50 in Mexico, technical characteristics





The realme GT 2 Pro does not only arrive in Mexico, It is accompanied by the realme Narzo 50, a new competitor for the mid-range. With this smartphone, realme completely brings all its device families to the country.

realme narzo 50 dimensions and weight 161.1 x 75.5 x 8.5mm 194 grams Screen 6.6-inch IPS-LCD FullHD+ resolution, 2412 x 1080 pixels 120Hz adaptive refresh rate chipsets MediaTek Helio G96 Mali-G57 MC2 GPU RAM and storage 4GB LPDDR4x 64/18GB UFS 2.1 OS realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 rear cameras 50 megapixels f/1.8 2 megapixel f/2.4 macro 2 megapixels f/2.4 monochrome Frontal camera 16 megapixels f/2.05 Battery 5,000 mAh with 33W fast charge Others side fingerprint sensor 3.5mm audio jack Bluetooth 5.1 Price 4/64 GB: 4,899 pesos (by launch, 4,299 pesos) 4/128 GB: 5,299 pesos (by launch, 4,599 pesos)

The realme Narzo 50 is a modest smartphone, in fact very similar to the realme 8i. Your screen is 6.6-inch IPS with FullHD + resolution and adaptive refresh rate at 30, 48, 60, 90 and up to a maximum of 120 Hz. Its power is thanks to a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset with 4 GB of RAM and versions of 64 or 128 GB of storage, with a 5,000 mAh battery and 33W charging .

The realme Narzo 50 will be available in Mexico also from March 30 in Mercado Libre, and its prices will be: