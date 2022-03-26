Kgf 2: Preparations for hitting century in the first weekend of the film ‘KGF’ completed, this time after Shahrukh Khan, Shahid in the match

With the lifting of restrictions imposed in the entire country two years ago after the outbreak of Corona infection, the business of the media and entertainment industry has started taking a leap. The first film ‘The Kashmir Files’ made a record of reaching 4000 screens starting from 650 screens. The number of screens of Telugu film ‘RRR’, which was released on Friday in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam also, has crossed eight thousand by counting cinemas all over the world and now it is the turn of Kannada actor Yash’s film ‘KGF 2’. . The gap of three weeks between the film ‘RRR’ and ‘KGF 2’ has been kept so that when ‘KGF 2’ is released, it does not face any kind of hurdle in getting the screens. Let us tell you what preparations are going on in different corners of the country regarding the release of the film ‘KGF 2’…

Before that, let us also tell you that the first chapter of the film ‘KGF’ had done wonders at the time of its release. Along with this film, Shah Rukh Khan’s much-hyped film ‘Zero’ was released and the film ‘KGF’ knocked the king of the box office out of the competition on the first weekend itself. The Hindi version of the film also got a bang and since the fate of an unknown hero Yash’s film ‘KGF’ of Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s film at the box office, no new film of both the stars even after four years on the big screen. Couldn’t reach.

But, actor Yash is ready with the second chapter of his film ‘KGF’. ‘KGF’ Chapter Two, like his first film, is an action film originally made in Kannada, written and directed by Prashanth Neel. The film is produced under the banner of Hombale Films, Vijay Kiragandur. The shooting of Chapter 2 started on 13 March 2019 and the film was scheduled to release in 2020 itself, but due to the crisis during the Corona transition, the release of the film was continuously postponed. Now this film is releasing on 14th April.

The film ‘KGF 2’ is being released across the country with a strategy to not only cross the first day box office collection of its debut film but also repeat its success in the Hindi belt. The film ‘KGF 1’ earned around 60 crores on the first weekend of its release. The first weekend earnings of the film ‘Zero’ were less than this. This time the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon along with Prakash Raj. The competition at the box office is with Shahid Kapoor’s film ‘Jersey’ and it is believed that this time the film will easily cross the Rs 100 crore mark in the first weekend itself.