Keanu Reeves no longer exists in China: his films have been removed and the actor no longer appears in search engines

Apparently, in China it is already impossible to see any movie starring Keanu Reevesand Internet search engines in this country also return no results when searching for the actor’s name. The reason? An act of revenge by the authorities against Reeves.

In accordance with Reuters, the Chinese government has removed any trace of the actor’s existence on the Internetand all due to the fact that Keanu Reeves attended a concert organized by Tibet House on March 3, a non-profit organization created by indications of the Dalai Lama himself with the aim of preserving the culture of Tibet.

Platforms such as iQiyi and Tencent have so far removed 19 films starring Reeves, and only WeChat retains some of the actor’s material, although the few titles available will also disappear from this site very soon. On the other hand, Typing this character’s name into Chinese search engines yields no results: it’s as if Keanu was simply never born. This is sounding very Black Mirror, don’t you think?

Taking into account the historical conflict of domination that China has exercised over Tibet for decades, it is understandable (but not justifiable) that the Xi Jinping government has decided to remove Keanu Reeves from reality in that country.

In this sense, Reeves may not feel too concerned about what the Jinping government has done with his image, however, considering that China is one of the countries that consumes the most cinema in the world, it is likely that this could seriously affect the career of the actor of John Wick.

And you, what do you think of the situation that the actor is going through?

