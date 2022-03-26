Kapil Sharma Mother Praises Ginni Chatrath, Know What She Said | Kapil Sharma’s mother praised daughter-in-law Ginni, said

Comedian Kapil Sharma’s mother Janak Rani has recently praised her daughter-in-law Ginni Chatrath. Let us tell you that Kapil’s mother often likes to sit in the middle of the audience and watch the son’s show. Talking to the guests Sanjeev Kapoor, Ranveer Brar and Kunal Kapoor in one such episode that aired recently, Kapil’s mother has praised her daughter-in-law a lot. Let us tell you that Kapil Sharma was married to Ginni on 12 December 2018. Kapil has two children from this marriage.

Actually, during the show, Kapil told that his mother does not cook anymore. The comedian also told that his mother used to make brinjal bharta and saag very well, but all this was before marriage.

According to Kapil, now his mother’s social circle has completely changed. Kapil was saying that while interrupting him, the mother said that she feels that now she does not know anything about the kitchen. Kapil’s mother Janak Rani further said, ‘Now after entering the kitchen, I am unable to find spices, tea leaves, sugar’. On this, the guest of the show Sanjeev Kapoor asked Kapil to organize the kitchen properly for his convenience. On this, Kapil’s mother praised her daughter-in-law and said, ‘My daughter-in-law is very good, I consider myself lucky that I got such a daughter-in-law’.

Kapil’s mother also praised him and said, ‘My son is also very good’. Hearing this from Kapil’s mother, all the guests present there start clapping. After this Kapil Sharma also lovingly says to his mother ‘Lovely Mummy’.

Read also:

Shruti Haasan and Shantanu Hazarika have got married, boyfriend revealed

When Amrita Sing sang a romantic song for Saif Ali Khan, such was the reaction of the Chote Nawab