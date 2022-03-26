John Abraham revealed while shooting for Kabul Express, there was a threat from Taliban | John Abraham revealed, said – while shooting for Kabul Express, there was a threat from Taliban

3 hours ago



Actor John Abraham has shared an anecdote during the shooting of ‘Kabul Express’. In this, he also told that during the shooting of the film in Afghanistan, there was a threat from the Taliban. ‘Kabul Express’ was released in 2006. The film is based on the story of two Indians and an American journalist and a guide. In this, John Abraham played the character of Indian journalist Sohail Khan.

afghan people are cute

John said in one of his interviews, ‘There was no social media at that time. When I was leaving Afghanistan, the Afghan people told me that John John (brother) do whatever you want, but don’t say anything bad about our Afghanistan. Today I want to say this on record that Afghan people are the most beautiful, cutest people in the world. Really lovely people.

rocket came in front of me

John also told about the accident during the shooting of ‘Kabul Express’. He said that we were staying at the house of former Afghan President Mohammad Najibullah at the time of shooting. It was a UN approved hotel. I went to the terrace to have tea and a rocket came from the front and hit the American embassy. At that time, Condoleezza Rice was the US Secretary of State in Afghanistan. There was another incident where a suicide bomber blew himself up 6 hours before we reached there. It was also an experience.

John Abraham’s Workfront

John will be seen in the film ‘Attack’. The film will release on April 1, starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. Attack is also being produced by John Abraham.