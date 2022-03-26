john abraham gypsy emotional story: John Abraham shared an emotional story behind buying his gypsy his father was cheated by his partner how to get food on the table
John shared an anecdote about his car in a conversation with Mashable India. He told that during his school days his father was cheated by his partner and then he had booked a gypsy. He told that he still remembers how his father had tears in his eyes and he said – son, I do not know how to get food on this table tomorrow. John told that they could not buy that Gypsy then. John also said that he had thought that he would definitely buy this Gypsy going forward in life. And finally he bought it and called it an emotional thing.
John also told that he got his Gypsy from Army quota, so he is even more proud that he got Gypsy from Indian Army. Let us inform that John Abraham’s upcoming film ‘Attack’ is releasing on April 1.