“I will fight the winner of the match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar” – former WWE Champion made a big claim

In WWE WrestleMania 38, there will be a historic match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Title vs title match will be seen between the two. Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will now have all eyes on the winner of this match. He himself has announced this. McIntyre has said this many times before.

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre gave a special reaction

WWE WrestleMania 38 will be held on April 2 and 3. Fans will get to see a tremendous match between Roman Reigns and Lesnar on April 3. Fans will also get a big surprise in this match. McIntyre recently gave his interview to Solowrestling. McIntyre said that he would like to challenge any championship again. They said,

I am ready to challenge both the championships again. Now it will be difficult to tell here who will win. Two years ago I defeated Brock Lesnar in a WWE Championship match. I haven’t been able to beat Roman Reigns yet and I regret that. Lesnar is playing a somewhat different role at the moment. I want to make it clear in one thing that I will challenge whoever wins between Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

McIntyre has worked with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. McIntyre did a great job. Rivalry fans of Roman Reigns and McIntyre want to see again. McIntyre will also have a big fight at WrestleMania 38. He will clash with Happy Corbin. McIntyre has expressed a lot of expectations regarding this match.

McIntyre’s rivalry will probably start with Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 38. This has been said in many reports. WWE must have prepared a special plan for McIntyre. Last year he was drafted from the Red brand to the Blue brand. It seemed that his rivalry would soon start with Roman Reigns but it has not happened yet.