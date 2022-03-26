Full WWE SmackDown card revealed March 25, 2022

FOX will broadcast tonight episode 1179 of Friday Night SmackDown live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Tonight we will publish the results live through the weekly report. Meanwhile, a few minutes after the start of the broadcast, the medium Fightful has revealed the complete billboard (always subject to last minute changes) of tonight’s program, which you can see below.



WWE SmackDown card March 25, 2022

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (Video about the rivalry)

Jimmy Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Drew McIntyre/Happy Corbin (Video)

Kofi Kingston vs. Ridge Holland

Ronda Rousey in the ring promo

Ricochet vs. Angel Garza (Non-title match) (Ricochet would also be scheduled to face Humberto Carrillo)

Sasha Banks vs. Queen Zelina vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler (Fatal 4 way match)

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will close the program with a promo in the ring

(RK-Bro and Alpha Academy are scheduled to face off at the dark match post-SmackDown)



SmackDown schedules March 25, 2022

18:00: Mexico City (Mexico), Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

19:00: New York (United States), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

8:00 p.m.: Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic

21:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay), Santiago (Chile), Asuncion (Paraguay)

00:00 (early morning of March 19): Canary Islands (Spain)

01:00 (early on March 19): Spain



