Fortnite: Mary Jane Watson from Spiderman comes to the video game

Chapter 3 Season 2 of one of the most popular battle royale in the world is now available to play for free on all available consoles. Fortnite surprised all its players with the changes that came to the game, the most notorious of which is the end of constructions.

Despite there being things that might not make many players happy, the video game has always been characterized by having the largest collaborations with artists, movies, series and more. Nothing like that seen in Fortnite has ever been seen before.

Remember that you can currently play with singers like Bruno Mars, J Balvin, Ariana Grande, Travis Scott and Marshmallow. But that’s not all, there are also movie characters within Fornite. Marvel is one of the companies that has collaborated with the video game and more superheroes have been added.

Iron Man, Dr Strange, Captain America, Groot, Venom and now Spider Man are available for any player to play as. In December 2021, two very special characters were added for all fans of the arachnid character, since Tom Holland and Zendaya were included after the release of ‘Spider Man: No Way Home’

“You know what, tiger? You just won the lottery!” Not one you want to miss, the classic Mary Jane Watson has arrived. Get her outfit including the Spider Chords Pickaxe and Back Bling from the Shop now. pic.twitter.com/9RwLyWMM8F — Fortnite_ES (@Fortnite_ES) March 24, 2022

How to have Mary Jane Watson in Fortnite?

Now Mary Jane Watson also arrives, a character who arrives with a personalized pickaxe of a red guitar. The red-haired skin arrives dressed in a heart-shaped Spider-Man shirt.

Anyone can have the new skin as it is available in the Fornite store and costs 1,500 “bucks”. It is well known that new collaborations usually last a couple of days in the store, but do not be confident because it can disappear at any time.

