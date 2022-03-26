Fact Check: ‘Kapil Sharma’s comedy show has stopped’, the audience of the film ‘Kashmir Files’ boycotted

Comedy king Kapil Sharma is in a lot of discussion these days. Kapil is trending on social media with 20 thousand tweets. Users say that The Kapil Sharma Show has been closed indefinitely and this has been possible after the solidarity of the audience of the film Kashmir Files. Since Friday, the news is viral that The Kapil Sharma Show has stopped. Let us know what is the truth behind this news.

what is the claim

People say that Kapil Sharma refused to promote The Kashmir Files in his show. Because of this, the audience boycotted the show. Soon, 43 percent of Sony TV’s stock fell. Hence the makers have decided to close The Kapil Sharma Show indefinitely.

The rating of The Kapil Sharma Show dropped. Mukesh Khanna ji and Mahendra Singh Dhoni ji can boycott The Kapil Sharma Show, so why can’t you all agree, then support by writing YES.



Follow @LakhanSinghT143 — Lakhan Singh Tanwar (Indore Malwa ) (@LakhanSinghT143) March 26, 2022 Users say that Kapil’s show has stopped because people boycotted this show. One user wrote – I am very happy that The Kapil Sharma Show has stopped. Such anti-national programs must stop. The show has come to a halt after the ratings of The Kapil Sharma Show dropped. Mukesh Khanna ji and Mahendra Singh Dhoni ji can boycott the Kapil Sharma show, so why can’t you all agree, then support by writing YES.

This is the truth behind the closure of the show



Kapil Sharma shared a photo on Instagram a few days ago. In which he wrote that I am very happy to announce about my US-Canada tour in the year 2022. Will have to meet you guys soon. After this there were speculations that The Kapil Sharma Show might be closed for some time. This is also the reason behind the closure of the show, not the fall of shares and TRP.