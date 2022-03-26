Documentary reveals sexual scandal in the Christian church of celebrities like Kendall Jenner

United States.- A congregation that gained great fame worldwide is without a doubt the Hillsong International Churchwhich little by little became influential, attracting big celebrities like Chris Pratt, Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and Nick JonasIn addition, the influence of the cult is so great that media such as GQ have come to put them in their publications.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

However, it is now in the midst of controversy due to a documentary called Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposedwhich consists of three parts and will be released on March 24 by Discovery+delves into the depths of this religious institution and its founder brian houstonwho has been singled out for several issues, some of these are for embezzlement and child sexual abuse.

The 68-year-old resigned from the church in January amid a court case against him in Houston for concealing sexual abuse of minors by his father, a situation the congregation has denied.

Houston resigned for good on March 23 after it was learned that he behaved inappropriately with two women.

It’s a ‘protect the brand at all costs’ culture,” says the documentary Elle Hardy, who is the author of Beyond Belief: How Pentecostal Christianity Is Taking Over the World and And Whatever It Takes to Make It Happen.

Hillsong was founded in Australia in 1983, it was founded by Houston, who also grew up in a Pentecostal church in Sydney owned by his father. frank houston. When he wanted to expand to the United States, Carl Lentz called his attention in 2010 to lead this congregation.

It makes you feel like your belief system is valid in the modern world,” Hardy said of Lentz, who stood out for his haircut, tattoos and dress. It should be noted that this worked, as it caught the attention of several young people, which is why Lentz became the image of Hillsong, which is why he was able to rub shoulders with celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey.

It should also be noted that the services of this congregation seemed like celebrity events, since many came there. Similarly, it should be mentioned that Justin left this congregation and decided to go to another because it was learned that Carl had been unfaithful to his wife.