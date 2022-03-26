Dakota Johnson and Anne Hathaway look identical with these looks

Anne Hathaway He started his career at a very young age. dakota johnson. With his outfits they have triumphed on all red carpets, but this time they had to wear almost identical clothes and look very similar. You vote who was the best dressed!

Although they are not two identical designs, they did use the same colorful and psychedelic pattern or print that shone thanks to their white skin and dark hair. We show you both outfits and you choose the styling that you liked the most.

Dakota Johnson opted for a tunic dress in this vibrant print. Photo: Town&Country Magazine.

We start with dakota johnson who was the first to wear this print in an editorial for “Town&Country” magazine. The actress opted for a high neck tunic design with large, wide long sleeves. Her dress had a print of dots in colors like green, blue, red that flooded the entire piece.

dakota johnson She did not choose any accessories, but on the contrary, she opted for her hair with some water waves and cat-eye eyeliner makeup. This is a design that favors those women with a rectangular body, since the structure, being straight and languid, will not stylize petite women with voluminous curves, which will favor the look chosen by Anne Hathaway.

Anne Hathaway announced her return in this colorful jumpsuit. Photo: Harpers Bazaar.

The actress of “The Devil Wears Prada” was on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and chose an eclectic and daring outfit, as we are not used to seeing in Anne Hathaway. For this occasion, she opted for a jumpsuit with a rectangular neckline, matching palazzo pants and an XXL blazer. The ponytail, the bangs and the makeup made her look more youthful and elegant.

Both designs, signed by Christopher John Rogers, are completely different but they shared the same print which made them look almost the same. We don’t know which one look stay, but you can vote for the best dressed. Be dakota johnson? OR Anne Hathaway?