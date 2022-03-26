Collateral damage! John Mayer had a hard time returning to the stage after two years of quarantine

UNITED STATES-. The quarantine wreaked havoc on the personal lives of many artists, including John Mayerwho, a month after his Sob Rock Tour, only now begins to get used to the rhythm of a normal life. In a recent interview with Associated Pressthe artist revealed that it has not been easy for him to return to concerts after spending two years locked up in his house.

“It’s not natural to stand on stage in front of a bunch of people. You don’t think that way when you’re home for two years. I was home for two years washing dishes, looking at my hands and saying, ‘Well, these hands would occasionally play guitar in front of 17,000 people a night.’ I think that the only thing that escapes an artist is only the sensory memory of the performance”, he reflected. Mayer.

Mayer admitted that at first he felt more comfortable in his role with Dead & Companywhere he plays alongside former members of Grateful Dead Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzman and mickey hart, than in her solo shows. “It was terribly cozy playing Dead & Company, because I’m not center stage,” he said of the group, who toured again last summer.

John Mayer had a hard time getting back to the pre-pandemic rhythm

“I’ve really come to love that point of view to make those contributions musically from that place. I wasn’t sure if I’d ever find that love again for that and then by song three I was like, ‘OK, this is never going to go away,'” he continued. Mayer. Although the singer began his tour with the wrong foot after his musicians tested positive for COVID-19has gone ahead with their presentations.

In his shows, Mayer he changes the setlist every day, since with 22 years of career in his pocket, the singer wants to afford to go through his eight studio albums. “The music I make is not meant to be loved and consumed just this year. I always try to make music with longevity. I spend a lot of time worrying that I’m not playing what they want to hear. So thank you,” said the artist.



