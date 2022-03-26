Charlize Theron once shared that she hated saying this iconic line in ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’

Actress Charlize Theron had the opportunity to portray a modern interpretation of one of Disney’s most sinister villains. But her role in snow white and the huntsman required Theron to say a line that she did not like very much, as she felt it went against the modern version of the film.

Charlize Theron enjoyed yelling at people like the queen in ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’

For Theron, there were some advantages to posing as the evil queen Ravenna in White as snow and the hunter. In an interview with MTV News, the actress joked that she had a good time being a bit of a diva.

“That’s the tricky thing about the movie: finding that line where you can walk where you’re not going to Camp-ville and you’re also not going to ‘please take me seriously Marlon Brando acting-Ville.’ I enjoyed just yelling at people,” Theron said. “I yelled at people so much that I tore a muscle in my stomach, something I had never heard before.”

But Fast and Furious alum joked that he behaved the way he did because of his attitude.

“And then offstage you can joke about it, because you’re in these costumes. I felt that she was being very demanding: ‘It hurts, my God, I can’t walk to the craft service,’ she recalled. “You become a huge pain in the butt. I mean, I’m saying it was the costume, but it really wasn’t. That’s how I behaved.”

Charlize Theron hated saying this iconic line in ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’

Although there were certain parts of the film that she enjoyed, there were others that Theron was not so pleased with. The Oscar winner opened up about reciting the classic White as snow line, “Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the most beautiful of all.” It was an iconic phrase that Theron didn’t feel like saying.

“I just feared it. We worked really hard to really find a foundation to ground the story emotionally in reality, and that was, to me, the only part that was kind of a throwback,” Theron said. magic 105.4 (via Woman First). “In a way, it’s like, ‘My name is Bond, James Bond,’ which is so… How do you do that so that people don’t go ‘Meh?’ And they decided to make me shoot that on my first day, so I was sweating bullets. I hated it, I hated it.”

Why did Charlize Theron return for the sequel?

The first movie later sparked a sequel in The Hunter: Winter War. There, Theron found herself reprising the role of queen from her. As for why she came back, Theron shared that one of her main reasons for coming back from her was avengers star Chris Hemsworth.

“I had a great time with the first one. I had a great time working with Chris. I think I was in shock when I got the call, because I die on the first one. Spoiler alert. I was kind of like, ‘Well, how is that going to work?’ Then when I saw the script and realized it, I was really flattered that they wanted to bring me back,” Theron told Collider.

