Brock Lesnar again caused massive sabotage, Roman Reigns made a big announcement

WWE SmackDown episode was great. It can’t be called as strong as last week but they booked some good matches and segments. That’s why the episode became interesting. So in this article, we will look at the results of all the matches and segments in the episodes of SmackDown.

Brock Lesnar’s backstage segment at the start of WWE SmackDown

Brock Lesnar was standing outside Roman Reigns’ locker room backstage. During this he was interviewed and he talked about many things. Lesnar later said that he is waiting for Roman Reigns in his cabin. He went to Rance’s locker room and told his own room to be better. In the end, Lesnar put his foot on the table and it broke. This segment was awesome.

– Shinsuke Nakamura vs Jimmy Uso

Before the match, there was a brawl between the two teams and here Babyface Superstars had the upper hand. The match between Nakamura and Jimmy was very interesting. In the end, Rick bad-mouthed Jay Uso outside the ring, while Nakamura hit Jimmy Uso in the ring. Also won the match by pinning.

ResultShinsuke Nakamura wins

Backstage Brock Lesnar drank the beer kept in Reigns’s room and then spit it out. He appeared very angry after drinking it.

Backstage Drew McIntyre was interviewed. He claimed to have hurt Happy Corbin.

Corbin was delighted to see his video package backstage and set about continuing his undefeated streak. In the end Madcap Moss joked and Corbin did not like it.

– King Woods vs Ridge Holland

Kofi was about to get a rematch but Woods came back. He came and fought the match against Ridge Holland. The match did not last long, and Woods easily won the roll-up, pinning Holland.

Result: King Woods wins

Roman Reigns warned Lesnar by sitting in the car. He tells The Beast to get out of Reigns’ locker room or else he will come and make Lesnar worse.

– Ronda Rousey’s promo segment

Ronda Rousey talks about Charlotte Flair and she calls Charlotte Flair to fight. Flair appeared on the big camera and said she wouldn’t be there. There was a lot of debate between the two. In the end, Rousey said that if Flair defeated him, it would be the biggest victory of his career and if Rousey had the upper hand, it would be only a minor victory for him.

Backstage Brock Lesnar was asked about Reigns coming out of the locker room. Lesnar said that he would go only to meet Roman.

– Ricochet vs Angel (Championship Contenders Match)

This match of both the superstars did not last long. It seemed to everyone that the IC Champion would win. However, nothing like this was seen. In the end, Humberto intervened and Angel got the advantage. He defeated the IC Champion with the help of a roll-up.

Result: Angel wins

Ricochet took the mic after the match and challenged Humberto to the match. He was looking very angry.

– Ricochet vs Humberto

This match lasted a little longer and here both of them gave competition to each other. Ricochet had more chances of victory in this match. However, at the end of the match, Humberto entered the ring before the 10 count but the IC Champion was unable to do so. Angel grabbed his leg from under the ring. This led to Humberto’s victory by countout.

Result: Humberto wins

Backstage Sami Zayn claimed to have defeated Johnny Knoxville in an interview.

Pat McAfee was concentrating on his commentary and Austin Theory came and took off his headphones. McAfee angrily follows them but Theory actually goes into Mr. McMahon’s room. That’s why Pat couldn’t do anything.

– Sasha Banks vs Queen Gelina vs Shayna Baszler vs Rhea Ripley

This match proved to be quite tremendous in terms of wrestling. During this match, other superstars also interfered and a brawl was seen. All the stars tried to put their finishers in the match. In the end, Queen Gelina smashes Baszler and Ripley outside the ring. After coming to the ring, Sasha put a bank statement on him. On this the champion tapped out.

ResultSasha Banks wins

Backstage Universal Champion Roman Reigns entered the arena with Paul Heyman.

– Roman Reigns segment in SmackDown

Roman Reigns asked the fans to acknowledge him. Reigns talks about Lesnar. The Beast ransacks the Tribal Chief’s locker room and Reigns insults him after seeing this. Lesnar appeared on the big screen and The Beast destroyed the Universal Champion’s car. He later tried to enter the ring but was stopped by the security guards. The WWE Champion attacked the security guards with a steel chair. Roman and The Usos went backstage as soon as The Beast entered the ring. The Beast later attacked the guards with a chair. After this segment, Roman Reigns announced backstage that Brock Lesnar would announce him as the Undisputed Universal Champion at WrestleMania.

Also Read

Article Continues below

This is how the episode of SmackDown ended.

Edited by Ujjaval Palanpure