Billie Eilish could give a concert in Fortnite

Fortnite is known for its wide variety of collaborations, since almost anything in the world of entertainment has a place in the game, even musical artists. In this case we speak of the possible appearance of singer Billie Eilish in the game due to some rumours.

And it is that, according to the leaker FNBRintel, the American singer-songwriter could have an in-game concert soon. Also, one of the directors of the battle royale, Donald Mustard shared a photo of the artist at a concert on his official Twitter account a few days ago.

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? pic.twitter.com/FQ0nWkROoZ — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) March 22, 2022

Mustard comments on how much he likes Billie and how she has become one of her daughters’ favorite singers. He also talks about how much fun he had at his concert and what a voice he has.

So it could be expected that soon we will have a collaboration with billie eilish in Fortnite and it would not be the first to have a virtual concert in the game. Remember that such important artists in the music industry as Travis Scott and Ariana Grande have had special events and own performances in the battle royale.