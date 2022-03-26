Anupama fame actress Anagha Bhosale quits acting instagram religious beliefs tmov

Anupama Show fame TV actress Anagha Bhosle has given a big shock to her fans. Anagha has officially announced her decision to leave the TV industry. He has publicly spoken about saying goodbye to the TV world forever through an Instagram post.

Anagha left Anupama show sometime back. From that time there was a discussion that Anagha could take a break from acting career. Now Anagha herself has given an official stamp to these discussions by sharing this post.

This is the reason behind quitting acting

Anagha wrote- ‘Hare Krishna family, I know you all showed a lot of love and kindness in the show, thank you very much for this, I am grateful to you, if any of you are not aware that I am officially in the film and I am leaving the TV industry, so let me tell you right here, I hope you all will respect my decision and also support. I have taken this decision for religious reasons. I know that you should keep on doing your work but not where your consciousness towards Krishna and your spiritual development is weakening, I think that whatever circumstances and people turn you away from God or Krishna, keep you away from him. should be done.’

We are all God’s children, there are different paths, but the destination is the same, we all have faith in him, and we will definitely go towards him. God is always merciful / full of love and has always stood with us…It is our responsibility to understand the reason for our birth as human beings, as human beings we are the only creatures who can connect with God And understand their love. Therefore it needs to be understood that man is born to serve and love God and share Krishna consciousness.

The realm I was in was very different, obstructing my consciousness of God, making you who you are not and taking you away from your faith. That’s why my decision was, thank you for your care, messages and calls… I think if you want any answer then read spiritual and holy books, read Shrimad Bhagavad Gita.’

Will be active on social media

‘I will keep all the people who love me updated, whatever is going on in my life, I will keep telling me through my posts and videos. I respect the journey of every religion and every soul that comes from above.

This post of Anagha tells the whole reason for her quitting the industry. Apart from Anupama, the actress has been seen in Rajshri Production’s TV show Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao.