Amitabh Bachchan remembers co-star Irrfan Khan, wrote an emotional letter to son Babil – amitabh bachchan remember actor irrfan khan share emotional post son babil khan tmov

Actor Irrfan Khan has been one of the brilliant actors of the film industry. He has earned a name all over the world with his acting. But alas, now Irfan is no more in this world. It has been almost 2 years since the actor has passed but his memories often haunt the fans. Irfan’s son Babil Khan keeps sharing memories related to his father. Now Irrfan’s co-star and Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is also remembering Irrfan. He has written a letter to Babil Khan and expressed his feelings.

Babil shares Big B’s letter

Babil Khan is very active on social media. He shares the golden moments associated with his father and also keeps sharing the details of his work commitments. Recently, Babil has shared the photo of the letter given by Amitabh Bachchan on Instagram Story. It has a date mentioned on March 17, 2022. Apart from this, the address of Amitabh Bachchan’s residence Pratiksha has also been given. Babil has shared this letter received by Big B with the fans along with the heart emoji.

Babil Khan’s post

Big B has written in the letter- ‘Life is momentary and death is huge. But relationships have always transcended death. The memories that are once made with dear people can never be forgotten. Sometimes we remember them with laughter, sometimes we remember them in happiness and sometimes we remember them in sorrow. These are some of the things that always keep us attached to them. Your father was a great personality. All the people whom Irfan came in contact with, agree with this. Miss him a lot.

Amitabh Bachchan is a proud father, proud to see son Abhishek Bachchan in ‘Tenth’, wrote – you are my heir

Irfan was in the grip of a rare disease

Apart from Babil, Amitabh has also mentioned the name of his brother Ayan and mother Sutapa Sikdar in the letter. Let us tell you that in the year 2018, Irfan Khan came to know about this that he has been hit by a rare cancer named Neuroendocrine. Since then he was undergoing treatment. He was first treated in London, after which he came back to India. On April 29, 2020, Irfan said goodbye to the world. He was seen in the film Piku with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. This movie got a very good response from the fans.