Amanda Bynes recalled a ‘completely unprofessional’ moment when she left the set

Contrary to some rumors on the subject, former child actress Amanda Bynes was not fired from the 2011 sitcom. Hall pass. She candidly admitted to “completely unprofessional” behavior on the film’s set. But she also confessed that she eventually left and put the opportunity behind her completely.

Amanda Bynes | Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

‘Hall Pass’ was the kind of movie Amanda Bynes expected

As Bynes tried to break out of the mold created by her days as a Nickelodeon icon and teen idol, she reportedly sought out roles closer to the ones former child star Lindsay Lohan was landing around 2010.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Bynes was hoping for a role as Hall pass. It was a mature comedy with stars like Jason Sudeikis, Owen Wilson and Christina Applegate in the lead roles. The raunchy film took on the idea of ​​marital “hall passes.”

Bynes was going to play a nanny with a lecherous interest in Wilson’s character. But the white lotus star Alexandra Daddario eventually replaced her. Insider stories suggested that Bynes did not remember her lines or get along with other cast members.

But Bynes finally opened up about her time on set herself. And she confessed to having erratic and non-ideal behavior, sharing it was due to drug use and a negative image of herself.

Amanda Bynes left ‘Hall Pass’ for ‘running off set’

Bynes told Paper magazine that she remembered “literally tripping” when she first saw herself in scenes from Hall pass. She thought her arm looked “so fat because it was in the foreground or whatever.”

“I remember running off set and thinking, oh my god i look so bad”, he shared. She said it was “the mixture of being so high that [she] couldn’t remember [her] lines and I don’t like it [her] appearance” that prompted her to leave the film the way she did.

Despite reports that the filmmakers fired Bynes, she said she left. “I made a lot of mistakes, but I didn’t get fired,” she explained. “I walked out… It was definitely completely unprofessional of me to walk away and leave them stranded when they had spent so much money on a set and gear and camera gear and everything.”

Amanda Bynes was under guardianship for more than 8 years

Actress Amanda Bynes has been released from a court conservatorship that put her life and financial decisions under the control of her parents for nearly nine years. A Ventura County judge said Bynes has shown that he is competent to handle his own affairs. https://t.co/lNffmX3tpu — The Associated Press (@AP) March 22, 2022

In 2013, Bynes’ mother won temporary guardianship of the star. The judge made it full and permanent the following year.

previous Everything that Star, now 35, filed to end the nearly nine-year conservatorship in February 2022. In March, the judge agreed to end it, saying Bynes had done everything the court asked.

She released a statement through her legal team, according to People. “Following the judge’s decision today to end my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for the love and well wishes for her during this time,” she said. “I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years.”

“Over the past few years, I have been working hard to improve my health so I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter. I am excited about my upcoming projects, including my fragrance line, and look forward to sharing more when I can,” she concluded.

