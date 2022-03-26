All Fortnite Season 2 Tank Locations Fortnite INTEL

Fortnite players will have to hunt down Slone to get the Mythic Striker blast rifle, and that’s how it’s done!

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 adds a lot of new content to the cartoon battle royale. But it also removed one of Fortnite’s fundamental mechanics: building.

As a result, players have to focus more on their aim and mobility. The more damage a player can deal, the less time they will have to spend in combat.

This is why many players will seek the help of mythical boss weapons. There are currently three boss weapons in Fortnite, and this article will teach players how to find the Mythic Striker Burst Rifle.

Lonely location in Fortnite

Slone has been a hostile NPC in Fortnite for several seasons now, and not much has changed about his boss fight. The biggest differences for Slone in Season 2 are his location and weapon.

Slone appears in a new POI called Strength. It’s packed with IO Guards, and Slone can be found on the first floor or outside on patrol. She will also be wielding the new Mythic Striker’s Burst Rifle.

As usual, Slone will split into three copies when alerted to your presence. She doesn’t have the most health, which makes each clone pretty easy to take down.

However, the accuracy and range can make it hard to fight her, so you’ll want to shoot from behind cover. It’s also worth trying to take out nearby IO Guards before trying to Slone.

Slone is located in The Fortress, which is a new POI in Season 2.

Once defeated, Slone will drop her Mythic Striker’s Burst Rifle. There is also a siege cannon on top of the big drill that can be used to spin around effectively.

For more Fortnite, check out where all of this season’s NPCs are located, and stay tuned for more news and guides.