After a meeting of more than 4 hours, they confirm the realization of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

The pilots who contest the Formula One World Championship were gathered to see whether or not they would contest the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after the attempt with missiles who suffered a installation oil company in the vicinity, about 15 kilometers, from the circuit of Jeddahsite of the second test of the championship; before confirming that yes they would.

After the Italian Stefano Domenicali, maximum leader of the F1make sure the Big prize it was going to be disputed as “it was planned”, the pilots and the team managers were together for more than two hours on the Jeddah circuit. Once the team leaders left the room where everyone was gathered, the pilots they continued debating to see if they were still in Arabian or if, on the other hand, they stood up and did not dispute the Big prize.

The owner of the team McLarenthe American Zack Brownadvanced to ‘As’ that the Big prize it would be disputed; since finally, the pilots, some of them quite annoyingHowever, they decided that it should be so, according to what was reported from Jeddah by the aforementioned Madrid sports newspaper.

Shortly after, the Mexican Sergio Perez (Red Bull), fourth in the last world -which his Dutch partner won Max Verstappen– and that marked the fourth time in the free practice of the Fridayconfirmed that the Big prize would run

“Ready and with all the focus on the qualification from morning“, he wrote in his account of ‘Twitter‘the tapatio’Czech‘ Perez32, who faces his twelfth season in the F1a category in which he has two victories and fifteen podiums.

The Monegasque charles leclerc (Ferrari), leader of the world After winning last Sunday in Bahrain, had set the best time in free practice on Friday. A day that Verstappen finished second, ahead of the Spanish Carlos Sainzpartner of the pilot from the principality of the Côte d’Azur in the ‘Scuderia’ and who finished second in the first race of the year, in Sakhir.

With information from EFE