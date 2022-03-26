15 curiosities and historical records that can be broken at the Oscars 2022 gala

With the oscar gala We will end last year’s long awards race. We arrive at the most important night of cinema in Hollywood with very clear favorites, but also great unknowns, because no matter how many guesses and predictions we make, nothing is written. The only thing that seems certain, is that whatever happens,

this edition of the awards will leave us big headlinesbecause there are many names that can make history.

1. First Oscar for best film for a streaming platform

of the battle betweenandfor being the first streaming platform to win the Oscar for best film; the records they can breakor; or the historical representation of actors such asandthese are the curiosities of the 94th edition of the most important film awards.

Anything can happen at the ceremony, but everything indicates that the Oscar for best film of this edition will be decided between the power of the dog and CODA. The first is the big bet of Netflixthe second is the trick of AppleTV+. Netflix has been left at the gates in previous years with Mank, The Irishman or Rome. For Apple TV +, this is his second attempt, after in 2021 he got his first nomination in the category of best animated film with Wolfwalkers.

2. Oscar for the best film without nominations in direction and editing

If CODA is finally the film that raises the great Oscar of the night, it will be the first time in the history of the awards that the winning film achieves it without having had nominations for best direction and editing.

3. Only one remake has won the Oscar for best picture

If CODA wins the Oscar for best picture, it will be the second time a remake has won the award (adapted from the French The Belier Family). The first to do it was infiltrators by Martin Scorsese in 2006, which adapted the Hong Kong thriller Hellish Affairs.

4. Opening up to foreign directors

With Ryūsuke Hamaguchi and Drive my Car This is the fourth consecutive year in which the director of a film nominated in the category of best international film also receives the nomination for best direction. The former were Thomas Vinterberg (Another round), Bong Joon Ho (parasites) and Alfonso Cuaron (Rome). Drive my Car also marks the record for most nominations for a Japanese film with four: best director, best adapted screenplay, best film and best international film.

5. Steven Spielberg breaks his own record

With West Side StorySteven Spielberg has broken his own record as the person with the most nominations for best picture: ET (1982), the color purple (1985), Schindler’s List (1993), Saving Private Ryan (1998), Munich (2005), Letters from Iwo Jima (2006), Horse of battle (2011), Lincoln (2012), the bridge of spies (2015) and the pentagon files (2017). 11 in all.

6. The new duel between Jane Campion and Steven Spielberg

Jane Campion is the first woman to receive a second nomination for best direction in the history of the awards. The first was in 1994 with The pianoedition in which Steven Spielberg won with Schindler’s List. This year they face each other again in the category and everything indicates that this time it will be Campion who emerges victorious.

7. It may be the first time a movie directed by a woman wins consecutively

Chloé Zhao, winner of the Oscar for the best direction.



If, as it seems it will happen, CODA or the power of the dog win the award for best film, it will be the first time in 94 years of history that a film directed by a woman wins two editions in a row. last year he got it Nomadland by Chloe Zhao. If Jane Campion also wins the award for best direction like Zhao did in 2021, the feat will be even greater.

8. Three women nominated in the category of best screenplay

Jane Campion (the power of the dog), Maggie Gyllenhaal (the dark daughter) and Sian Heder (CODA) have received a nomination in the screenwriting category. It is the second time since it happened in 1992, when Agnieszka Holland (Europe, Europe), Fannie Flagg and Carol Sobieski (Fried Green Tomatoes) and Becky Johnston with Pat Conroy (The prince of the tides). There is, however, one important difference, this time Campion, Gyllenhaal and Heder are also directing the films.

9. Jane Campion may be the first woman to win two Oscars for best screenplay.

With the power of the dog, Jane Campion is destined to make history with all her nominations. If she wins the award for best adapted screenplay, she will be the first woman to have two Oscars in the screenplay category.

10. Ariana DeBose is destined to make history.

Ariana DeBose in ‘West Side Story’.



If he wins as best secondary for West Side StoryDeBose would be the first interpreter queer to win an Oscar after coming out, the first Afro-Latina actress to do so and also the first Latina of the LGBTQ collective. As a Latin actress, she would be the second. The first was precisely Rita Moreno, who won the award for playing the same role (Anita) in the original 1961 musical.

Before 2022, this coincidence (that two actors win for the same role) has only happened twice: Marlon Brando (The Godfather) and Robert De Niro (The Godfather II) What Don Vito Corleoneand Heath Ledger (The dark knight) and Joaquin Phoenix (joker) What the joker. Coincidentally, this year Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley are nominated for Lead and Support for playing the same character, Leda, in the dark daughter.

11. So is Troy Kotsur

the actor of CODA may become the second actor in Academy Awards history to receive a deaf interpreter. The first Oscar was precisely for his wife in fiction, Marlee Matlin, more than thirty years ago for his work on Children of a Lesser God (1986). This production, by the way, also went down in history because it was the first time that a film directed by a woman (Randa Haines) was nominated for best film.

12. Cate Blanchett beats Olivia de Havilland

Thanks to your participation in the alley of lost souls and don’t look upCate Blanchett has broken the record previously held by Olivia de Havilland, as the actress with more credits in productions nominated for best picture at the Oscars. With this year’s it adds up to nine, the previous ones were Benjamin Button, Babel, The Aviator, The Lord of the Rings trilogy and Elizabeth.

Olivia de Havilland follows with eight. With seven tied are Bette Davis, Beulah Bondi, Deborah Kerr, Elizabeth Taylor, Elsa Lanchester, Gladys Cooper, Katharine Hepburn and Meryl Streep.

13. ‘Dune’ and the technical awards

Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Javier Bardem and Timothée Chalamet in a scene from ‘Dune’.



With 10 nominations and presence in all technical categories, dunes has a good chance of getting the Oscar in most of them. If he gets eight, and as things stand, will tie with Cabaret as the title with the most Oscars that does not win the best picture.

14. ‘Drive my Car’ is the longest film nominated this year

With a duration of 179 minutes, the Japanese Drive My Car is the longest among this year’s best picture nominees. It is not, however, the one that holds the record in the history of awards, gone With the Windwith its 238 minutes is the winner for best film worthy of that honor.

But the longest Oscar winner overall was War and peace, which in 1968 and lasting 414 minutes (almost seven hours) won in the category of best foreign film.

15. The milestones of Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem

Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz on March 7 in Los Angeles, California.



With several records behind them, they are the golden couple of Spanish cinema. They both have an Oscar and they were the first actor and actress from Spain to be nominated and to win, Bardem as secondary for No country for old men (2007) and Cruz as secondary for Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008).

For both of them, this is their fourth nomination at the awards. the protagonist of parallel mothers It is the one that has the most options to get a new statuette, because in the category of leading actress of this year almost anything can happen. If she wins, she would be the first actress to win that award. for a film shot in Spanish.

