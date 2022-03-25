Which Reese Witherspoon movies to watch, according to your mood of the day

One of our favorite celebrities celebrates its birthday in March and to celebrate it we have made a list of the best Reese Witherspoon movies (although they are all very good), ranked by #mood for your next marathon.

We have all seen Reese Witherspoon’s movies, her iconic characters have won the hearts of many and there are phrases that continue to live in our memory rent free, as well as changing rooms that will always be remembered. The characters that she has played are so diverse and have left us with so many lessons, such as being ourselves, fighting for our dreams, embarking on a life journey or simply ‘letting go’ of the person we love.

For this and much more, we wanted to celebrate his birthday with a list of our favorite characters and stories.

The Ultimate Guide to Reese Witherspoon’s Best Movies:

Mood: When you need a motivation boost

Film: Legally Blonde

Elle Woods taught us that there are no limits when you put your mind to it, that fighting for the causes that matter to you is worth it and that always, but always the answer is to be yourself. She may have gotten off to a rocky start at Harvard at first as she got over her breakup and found herself with people very different from her, but Elle is a great example of her tenacity. If you have had a very heavy week or you do not find yourself connecting one hundred with your work, Legally Blonde It is a great option to get inspired, find incredible looks and laugh for a while.

Mood: When you seek adventure

Film: Wild

There is no greater adventure than truly knowing ourselves. We are such complex beings that understanding each other is a real challenge.

On Wild, Reese plays Cheryl, a woman out of addiction who embarks on a 1,000-mile trek on the Pacific Crest Trail alone. As she faces setbacks and dangers, it turns out to be a journey of self-discovery. This film invites us to travel towards ourselves and face everything that we carry inside.

Mood: When it’s self-care time

Film: Hot Pursuit

Is there a better plan than skincare, snacks and a good movie to laugh at? If your mood is “put something on while I do other things” like resting, then of all the Reese Witherspoon movies you have to see Hot Pursuit.

Sofia Vergara and Reese are on the run from the police with a couple of suitcases and what seems like quite the adventure after many unfortunate events, but it’s definitely worth watching with your best friend.

Mood: When you feel like a romance movie

Film: Water for Elephants

Rob Pattison and Reese in love? This movie is about Jacob (Rob), who after the death of his parents runs out of money and is hired by a circus to work training the elephant Rosie (who is a baby). Reese plays the wife of the circus owner, with whom Jacob begins what appears to be a super strong romance. Will they be able to stay together? Find out with a great snack and Kleenex!

