Which directors have won the most Oscars and who are the most nominated in history?

Throughout nine decades, the Oscar Awards have distributed thousands of awards and many more nominations. Like every year, the biggest festival of cinema will distribute, among others, the best director award. We tell you which are the ones that have won the most times and the most nominated in history.

The directors who have won the most Oscars in history

John Ford: 4 Oscars

To speak of John Martin Feeney (1894-1973) is to speak of one of the best directors in history and of an example in which other great filmmakers of the stature of Orson Welles or Ingmar Bergman were set.

The filmmaker, who began his first steps behind the camera under the name of Jack Ford, knew how to capture better than anyone the essence of american cinema. Much of his production coincided with the rise of silent movies.

Bet on him western as the cornerstone of his work, he also used cameras and cinema as a canvas to capture values ​​such as friendship, love or family on the big screen. Their 4 Oscar Awards were won thanks to ‘The informer’ (1935), ‘The Grapes of Wrath’ (1940), ‘How green was my valley!’ (1941) and ‘The Quiet Man’ (1952).

Frank Capra: 3 Oscars

Francesco Rosario Capra (1897-1991) was born in Sicily to an Italian family that emigrated to the United States at the beginning of the 20th century. Capra was a director with unshakable morals, capable of imprinting magic in his films with which he was capable of perfectly portraying evil and extolling good. His high point came during the thirtiesalthough its production lasted until the sixties.

It showed close stories, with solid messages and without many frills. The filmmaker got Oscar Award for Best Director up to 3 times thanks to ‘It happened one night’ (1934), ‘The secret of living’ (1936) and ‘Live how you want’ (1938). And he left other movies to remember like ‘Living is beautiful!’ (1946), for which he did not win an Oscar for best director.

William Wyler: 3 Oscars

Wilhem Weiller (1902-1981) was born in Alsace into a Jewish family. In the twenties he emigrated to the United States and already in the thirties he was one of the best directors of his generation.

William was a filmmaker characterized by making impeccable productions. He was a very meticulous directorwho had no qualms about shooting scenes as many times as necessary to achieve perfection. He won the Oscar up to 3 times by: ‘Mrs Miniver’ (1942), ‘The best years of our lives’ (1946) and ‘Ben Hur’ (1959).

Two awards: Eastwood, Iñárritu, Spielberg, Kazan, Mankiewicz, Stone, Wilder…

Outside the podium we find renowned directors, many of them active today. steven spielberg Perhaps he is the best known, winner of the Oscar for best director for ‘Schindler’s List’ (1993) and ‘Saving Private Ryan’ (1998). the veteran Clint Eastwood He is another of those who has twice won the Oscar for best director for ‘Unforgiven’ (1992) and ‘Million Dollar Baby’ (2004). Oliver Stone He did the same with ‘Platoon’ (1984) and ‘Born on the 4th of July’ (1986). mankiewicz (1909-1993) took two statuettes for ‘Letter to three wives’ (1949) and ‘All about Eva’ (1950). The list goes on, with direct acts from the likes of Alejandro González Iñárritu, Elia Kazan, Frank Lloyd, Leo McCarey, Lewis Milestone, Frank Borzage, Milos Forman, Ang Lee, George Stevens, Billy Wilder, Robert Wise or Fred Zinnemann.

The most nominated directors in the history of the Oscars

William Wyler: 12 nominations

The director of movies like ‘Wuthering Heights’ or ‘Holidays in Rome’ was nominated until 12 times as best director at the Oscars. His first nomination came in 1937 for ‘Disillusion’ and the last one, three decades later, in 1966 by ‘The collector’. It also won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 1957.

Martin Scorsese: 9 nominations

The Italian origin of his family has marked much of his filmography. Martin Scorsese has been shooting blockbusters with incredible versatility for over 40 years. Since his first nomination in 1981 for ‘Wild bull’ until the last in 2020 by ‘The Irish’, Scorsese has marked a before and after in the Oscar Awards. Among his fetish actors, two monsters: robert deniro and Leonardo Dicaprio.

In total, he has been nominated for best director up to nine times, with only one win in 2007 for ‘The Departed’. In addition, it accumulates a total of 14 nominations at the Oscar Awards, if we count the categories of best film and best adapted screenplay. Finally, note that Scorsese is also a regular at the Golden Globes and BAFTAs, with countless nominations and awards.

Enlarge Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio Getty

Billy Wilder: 8 nominations

Another of the myths of cinema. Wilder (1906-2002) left us masterpieces such as ‘Days without trace’, ‘Twilight of the Gods’, ‘Sabrina’‘Whit skirts and being crazy’ or ‘Apartment’, to name a few. He formed a winning trio with Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau.

received a total of eight Oscar nominations for best director (two statuettes), for a total of 22 nominations (and eight awards), if we count his work as a screenwriter.

David Lean: 7 nominations

One of the best directors in the history of celluloid. Although his name may go unnoticed, David Lean (1908-1991) has shot some of the jewels of the cinema of the last century, with a grandiose style. Between them, ‘The Bridge on the River Kwai’, ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ or ‘Doctor Zhivago’.

He was nominated in seven times for the statuette as best director (with two prizes). In addition, she accumulates a total of 12 Oscar nominations. She also took home three Golden Globes and a Cannes Film Festival award.

Steven Spielberg: 7 nominations

In the last place of this article, but in the retina of many moviegoers is Steven Spielberg. More than five decades after his debut, the American has made films of all genres and in all registers. From ‘Shark’ until ‘Jurassic Park’going by ‘ET the alien’. He is also a prolific screenwriter and producer. One of the brightest minds in Hollywood.

He has been nominated for best director up to seven times. The first for ‘Meetings of the Third Kind’ (1978) and the last one in 2018, by ‘The Post’. He has won this award in Two occasions. If we expand his nominations for best picture, there are 18 nominations, with three awards. At the Emmy, BAFTA and Golden Globes it has also garnered dozens of nominations and awards.