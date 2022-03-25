WhatsApp starts allowing you to send files up to 2GB

Image : Ink drop ( Shutterstock )

WhatsApp keep adding more functions and improvements to your messaging app, and the latter is sure to come in handy for students and professionals who use the platform for more than just chatting with family and friends, and need to share multiple files easily and without having to use another app.

And it is that the messaging platform has c Started enabling the sending of files up to 2GB in size, far exceeding the previous sending limit or of just 100MB. For now, the novelty is available exclusively for Argentina, although users from the Argentine territory will be able to send these large files to other users anywhere in the world.

In my first tests I have been able to send a file of almost 600 MB and another of more than 1.3 GB. Screenshot : Eduardo Marin / Gizmodo.

According to a WhatsApp statement, and as reported from The nationthey have chosen Argentina for this important test due to the number of users that the country has, which without being as massive as in Brazil, for example, is a large enough number so that the application can test this function and so on. know how people will use it.

To use the new shipping feature it is necessary or search for the file from the “Document” option when sending a file within a chat or a group. It is not possible to directly send a photo or a video, however, from “Document” it is possible to search for images, videos, text files or even compressed files (ZIP) and send them to other users.

The new file sending limit is available for WhatsApp users in Argentina from Android devices, iPhone or even on WhatsApp Web and for the desktop. It is unknown when they will enable the function for the rest of the territories in the world. [vía La Nación]