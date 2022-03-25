Walls: “I love Miley Cyrus, she seems like a punk to me, it’s my dream collaboration”

Walls released his first album on March 18, an album he has baptized The kids from the park and that presents with a self-titled single.

The Murcian artist has had Pablo Rouss to produce most of the 10 songs that the album contains and the producer Carlos Ares has also been able to participate in the production of one of them. Hens, Alba Reche and Soge Culebra they collaborate with him in this musical debut that supposes a true professionalization of his career. “I like collaborations to be authentic, with colleagues”Explain.

The title you have chosen has a lot to do with your real life. “Before covid I got together very naturally with some colleagues who were cool with music, we weren’t from the same neighborhood or anything but we went to a park to do the preview and that’s where everything was born,” says the artist, who he already wrote an album a long time ago that he ended up discarding.

“I listened to it from top to bottom and deleted it, I don’t think it will come out because it had no concept or backbone, it was called the same, Los Niños del Parque. I’m one of those who thinks that an album has to have a concept,” he says. .

One of his dream collaborations is with Miley Cyrus, an artist whom he greatly admires. “When I was little I was more of Hannah, but then I grew up,” explains the artist. “I love it, it seems like a punk to me, it freaks me out”, he says shortly before listening to the surreal union of the singer with Bisbal. “My favorite thing about Bisbal is the video of her singing the Spanish anthem,” she jokes.

“Of the national ones I love C. Tangana, although my music has nothing to do with him. With Recycled, yes, I would get a little song. I love Green Day and Post Malone”, reveals Walls, who started in this world at the age of 16, when he won a Red Bull regional battle of roosters.

See Walls again:

