Turning to Genotyping to know the impact of genetics in medicine

Genetics is an area of ​​biology that studies how heredity is passed from generation to generation through DNA. It is one of the most advanced fields that has multiple applications in medicine.

Today, it is possible to prevent, treat and improve the prognosis of countless diseases based on the knowledge imparted by clinical genetics.

To learn more about this topic and stay informed with the latest news, it is possible to use the Genotypia communication platform, which also offers different training in genetics applied to health.

Clinical genetics represents an advance against many diseases

One of the best known applications of genetics in medicine is the diagnosis of diseases. Scientists have already managed to catalog the genetic causes of more than 3,000 pathologies. With an analysis of the patient’s DNA, it is possible to contrast this database to arrive at an accurate and fast diagnosis..

Clinical genetics has also contributed to prevention because the descendants of a patient with an inherited disease can take preventive measures before symptoms appear.

On the other hand, genetics has provided new tools for drug research, the development of therapeutic proteins and the implementation of gene therapy, a method that seeks to cure or treat diseases based on genetic instructions. From the knowledge that was produced in this area of ​​biology, it was also possible to develop state-of-the-art vaccines such as those of messenger RNA, which have already been applied to face covid.

Genetics is also useful for monitoring oncological diseases and, in some cases, it is even possible to make predictions about the patient’s evolution.

