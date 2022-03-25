Tom Hanks sneaks into Pittsburgh bride’s wedding photos

Tom Hanks snuck into photos of a bride while on a wedding photo shoot with her bridesmaids in downtown Pittsburgh.

The Oscar-winning actor, who is in Pittsburgh to film a film adaptation of A Man Called Ove, approached the bride, Grace Gwaltney, and asked if she could be in her photo shoot. His wife, Rita Wilson, also joined in the fun.

“When it first happened, we were confused and it didn’t work for a second. Most of us stare in silence for a second. Then we all burst into screaming,” the photographer, Rachel Rowland, told Newsweek.

Telling more about the moment, he added: “You always have all these plans and ideas for when you meet a celebrity and then when you do, especially national treasure Tom Hanks, you really don’t know what to do.”

Hanks not only posed for photos, but Rowland explained that he also helped make sure everyone was in the photos.

“He was just what you’d expect him to be: happy, funny, loud and friendly,” Rowland added.

Gwaltney spoke to WTAE-TV Pittsburg, describing the entire encounter as “crazy” and adding that she “immediately froze” and didn’t know what to do when he showed up.

“He spoke in my ear and I thought of ‘Toy Story'”, Gwaltney confessed.

Photos of Grace Gwaltney with Tom Hanks (Photo by Rachel Rowland/WWW.RACHELROWLAND.COM)

This is not the first time that the actor sneaks into the photos of a wedding. On September 24, 2016, Hanks shared a photo on Twitter that he had taken with a couple at a wedding in Central Park, which he snuck into.

Later in 2021, he posed with two brides on their wedding day in Santa Monica.

Hanks will soon be seen in the Elvis Presley biopic, Elviswhose premiere is scheduled for June 24, and in a version of live action from pinocchio which will be released in September.