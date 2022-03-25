Tom Cruise is not happy with the release of Mission: Impossible 7!

Tom Cruise disagrees with Paramount’s distribution plan for Mission Impossible 7and that could continue to delay its premiere.

It seems that the premiere of Mission Impossible 7 keeps getting complicated. And it is that after the multiple delays for the COVID19 and the sue the insurer that started paramount to solve the losses caused by these, a new article of The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the film cannot be released because paramount failed to reach an agreement with Tom Cruise on tape distribution times.

For now, it is planned that the seventh installment of Mission Impossible hit theaters in july 2023 and the cinematographic complexes would maintain the exclusivity of the distribution rights of the tape during 45 days. After this period, the company could include the footage in the catalog of Paramount+.

According to the THR report, this has the protagonist of the saga very upset, since his contract stipulates that the seventh installment must follow a launch strategy similar to the previous films (three months with theatrical exclusivity), and that most of income that the actor would receive would come from the profits generated in ticket office.

This makes a lot of sense if we take into account that its predecessor from 2018, Mission Impossible: Falloutmanaged to raise more than 791. 6 million dollars worldwide, and that some estimates say that Cruise has earned more than $285 million for participating in the saga that began in 1996.

Is convincing him an impossible mission?

The conflict between Tom Cruise and Paramount Pictures has escalated in part due to the unsuccessful negotiation that began Jim Gianopulos, former director of the production company. According to what THR reports:

“Jim was trying to bridge the interests of the Paramount executives while maintaining the relationship with Cruise. But they thought that Gianopulos was going to convince only Cruise to accept a smaller window of exclusivity in theaters ».

In addition to that, the report ensures that Cruise is delaying the production times of the eighth film to get better financing and increase your budget, since theoretically this would be the last participation of the famous actor in the franchise, so it is expected to be the most ambitious. Regarding the cost of the seventh installment, it amounted to more than $290 million dollars with few tax incentives, so perhaps it is one of the productions Paramount’s most expensive.

Mission Impossible Mishaps

The setbacks began when the pandemic surprised the world just as Mission Impossible 7 was filming in Venice, which caused the shooting to be suspended. Everything got worse when the director of the film Christopher McQuarrie and also the producer Tom Cruise they contracted the virus. According to THR’s sources, McQuarrie was hospitalized in London and was in serious condition for several days.

The cast and crew resumed work in July of 2020 after British authorities gave the production special permission to skip a mandatory 14-day quarantine, after Cruise called the country’s minister of culture. Norway also agreed to film without the 10-day quarantine requirement after the actor paid. $676,000 thousand dollars for a cruise so that the cast and crew could isolate themselves.

It was until October 2020 that the film was able to return to Italy to film, however, a few days later they closed production again. According to a THR source, one of the security guards at Cruise had a meeting in his hotel room that led to more positive coronavirus cases.

Does misfortune follow them?

Finally, in December 2020, the production moved back to the outskirts of London, when things were already tense in production. then the newspaper The Sun (obtained by CNN) published an audio dand Cruise where he yells at members of the film’s production team, since they were too close to each other and did not have a mask.

“We are the gold standard. They’re out there in Hollywood making movies for us right now! Because they believe in us and in what we are doing. We are creating thousands of jobs! If I see you do it again, you’re leaving!” Tom Cruise in the leaked audio

Although the February 14, 2021, McQuarrie posted on Instagram that the film was nearly finished and only required a few “finishing touches”which are currently still pending, the movie was still filming and filming was stopped three more times.

The first break was in february 2021 when Covid cases increased in the United Kingdomthe second in June 2021when there was another outbreak of the disease on set, and the third when the UK government quarantined crew members returning from filming in Abu Dhabi.

What do cinephiles and cinephiles think?