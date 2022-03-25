Tom Cruise could have signed for several MCU projects

Tom Cruise could not only appear in the sequel to Doctor Strange but could have signed for more Marvel Studios projects

Recently an image was allegedly leaked in which movie star Tom Cruise could be seen playing Superior Iron Man in Doc Strange 2. And now we have been able to know that this may not be the only appearance of him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to new rumors, Tom Cruise has joined the UCM and will be in an upcoming project. Although the exact project in which Tom Cruise will participate has not been disclosed. It seems certain that he will become a prominent figure in that franchise. At least in some aspect since the actor would have been in talks with Marvel Studios for a major role for months. And with the addition of the Multiverse, the possibilities are nearly limitless when it comes to who he’ll play. Although we could discover it in the month of May when it opens Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

These rumors about Tom Cruise and Marvel Studios have been around for a long time. As it is believed that he will appear in Doctor Strange 2 as a variant of Tony Stark in the multiverse. Rumors that have obviously not been confirmed by the studio, but it seems almost certain that he will play Superior Iron Man, an evil version of Stark from another reality. There is a possibility that this character is also a member of the Illuminati, a powerful group that could also include the likes of Patrick Stewart’s Professor X and perhaps Mahershala Ali’s Blade.

The actor would have signed for at least one other Marvel project

Beyond Doc Strange 2Rumors suggest that Tom Cruise has signed on for at least one other project and there is a possibility that we will see Superior Iron Man in an expanded story within a different project. Because The multiverse of madness It looks like it’s going to take a dizzying ride through a number of different realities, it’s unlikely they’ll be able to pull all the strings within a single movie. For some stories and characters, this could be more of a setting than anything else and what we see here could be setting the stage for when we see Tom Cruise next.

Tom Cruise playing a version of Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would also be something of a nod to what might have been when the character first appeared on the big screen with Robert Downey Jr. in the title role. That’s because Tom Cruise had been considered for the role initially when the MCU was first being developed, but apparently turned it down at the time, as he didn’t love the script. Returning now as an evil version of the character would be a nice twist.

What do you think? Would you like it to be confirmed that Tom Cruise has joined the UCM?