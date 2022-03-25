This is what the actors of ‘The Hunger Games’ look like 10 years after its premiere

A decade has passed since ‘The Hunger Games’ was released, check out where the actors of this film are now and how much they have changed.

The first tape of The Hunger Games premiered 10 years ago, at a time when best sellers were the order of the day to become movies away from streaming platforms. Its greatest predecessors were the saga of Twilight and the last tapes of the universe of Harry Potter. A decade does not pass in vain, and if we look back we can see that this saga based on the books by Suzanne Collins was a hotbed of talent that today enjoys high renown in the entertainment industry. Here’s what the cast of Hunger Games looks like today.

Jennifer Lawrence

After being a stranger in The Hunger GamesToday, Lawrence enjoys being an Oscar-winning global star, a Netflix favorite with Don’t Look Up, and recently became a mom.

Lenny Kravitz

Katniss’ top designer in real life is none other than the dad of the new Catwoman making waves in The Batman, Zoe Kravitz. In addition to his musical career, he is about to release Shotgun Wedding and Cutman.

Stanley Tucci

The most fashionable TV host in the capitol is quite well known in the industry. In addition to his time in The Devil Wears Fashion, he was also part of the cast of Spotlight and his next films to be released are Citadel and the Whitney Houston biopic.



Wes Bentley

Seneca Crane is the mastermind behind The Hunger Games. Wes is a man of the small screen, he has appeared in the productions American Horror StoryYellowstone.

Alexander Ludwig

Alexander Ludwig played Cato, the tough guy from District One who is determined to win The Hunger Games, but his real hit was the Vikings series. Next up for him is a movie directed by Guy Ritchie opposite Jake Gyllenhaal.

Amandla Stenberg

Amandla is non-binary. She came out as gay in 2018 and dated singer King Princess for several months that same year. She has participated in productions such as everything, everything and The Hate U Give. It will also be added to a Star Wars spin-off