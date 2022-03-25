This is how the Concacaf classification goes towards the World Cup

The selection of Costa Rica threatened to complicate the outcome of the octagonal final of the Concacaf qualifier for the World Cup Qatar-2022 by beating Canada and defer their classification, while United States and Mexico they took a small step on the twelfth day. The day began at the National Stadium in Kingston where The Savior already lost any chance of reaching the repecahje by drawing 1-1 with Jamaica. With this draw, The Savior reached 10 points and stayed in sixth position already eliminated; Jamaica now has eight units and is in fifth place.

After in the Rommel Fernandez Stadium of the City of Panama, Honduras snatched the 1-1 draw and some optimism from Panamawhich fell from fourth to fifth place with which it left the repechage zone, while the H that remained sunk at the bottom of the classification with four units.

At Aztec stadium, Mexico and United States negotiated a 0-0 draw that brought them a little closer to the world Cup. Both teams reached 22 points, the American is second and the Mexican third by goal difference: +9 against +6. Although they took another step to Qatar-2022Americans and Mexicans were within reach of the Costa Ricans.

At National Stadium in San Jose, Costa Rica refreshed his hopes of reaching the world with their 1-0 win over Canada. The Ticos reached 19 points with which they rose from fifth to fourth place and, for the time being, they beat Panama the right to play the intercontinental playoff. Canada he lost his unbeaten record, but he stayed with 25 points in the lead and could tie up the pass to world next Sunday after 36 years of absence.

Matches of the thirteenth date (Sunday, March 27)

Canada-Jamaica, in Toronto

El Salvador-Costa Rica, in San Salvador

United States-Panama, in Orlando

Honduras-Mexicoin San Pedro Sula

This is how the Concacaf Qualifying goes