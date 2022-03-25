These celebrities knew from an early age what fame was and its consequences

No one knows the life-changing power of luck better than actors. Just the odds of standing out from thousands of bright-faced and incredibly handsome aspiring actors could test a Zen master’s endurance, especially when he’s young.

Miley Cyrus is one of today’s most talked about superstars, an actress and singer who has gained substantial fame from a very young age. “Hannah Montana,” the musical comedy that has aired on the Disney Channel since 2006, was Miley’s first step toward stardom.

At just 11 years old, she began to establish herself as a singer both on and off screen, releasing several soundtracks based on the show. She also acted in the film version of Hannah Montana, and used the show as a springboard to also launch a successful music career that she continues to this day.

Justin Timberlake worked with Britney Spears at Disney

Justin Timberlake is one of the most decorated singers of recent years, with Billboard hits and numerous awards to his name. However, fame was never something new to him. His career began at age 12, when he starred in “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club” (1993) alongside Christina Aguilera, Ryan Gosling and Britney Spears.

Yes! All these stars became big names in the future. Justin also appeared on the game show “Talent Search” in 1993. Two years later, he joined the boy band NSYNC, where he began his career as a pop idol and became a heartthrob among his teenage fans.

Golden Globe winner Natalie Portman has never been a stranger to blockbuster movies. At the young age of 11, Natalie starred in the critically acclaimed English-French thriller “Léon: The Professional” (1994), a film in which Portman starred as a mentally scarred young woman seeking revenge on a professional hit man.

Asking someone to play such a difficult role is quite a challenge, but the young Portman played the character despite it being her debut. She only got better from there as she continued her path to fame showing impressive acting skills.

Fame doesn’t always rise like foam, sometimes it vanishes

In the list of “celebrities who were famous from a young age”, Macaulay Culkin should not go unnoticed. Thanks to the success of “My Poor Little Angel”, Culkin made a tremendous name for himself at the age of 10. He even acted on stage at the much younger age of 4, in the movie Uncle Buck (1989) and had a small role in the television series The Equalizer (1988). However, he moved away from the cameras and made his life for other items.

But this absence is not the case as Neil Patrick Harris has always been legendary. His first professional job as an actor was in the drama “El corazón de Clara” (1988) at the age of 15. Just a year later, he starred in the sitcom “Doogie Howser” as the lead character of a teenage genius. He continued in the role for all four seasons of the show, which lasted until 1993.