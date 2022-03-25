The Undertaker admits that his WWE career affected his family



The Undertaker was recently interviewed on the True Geordie podcast about his time on the road. The wrestling veteran admitted that he looked wrapped in the gimmick, even when i came home. This is something that, in his opinion, makes life at home difficult, since it is not in tune with what he would like.

“I can safely say that there was a stretch of eight years in which I did an average of more than 250 dates a year on the road. As you can imagine, she was so immersed in work that I had to create my own character. She couldn’t go home,” she admitted.We were away 40 days I was coming home for fiveat the beginning of the third rest day, I was ready to hit the road again.”

“I’m conditioned to always be on the move. I was not in tune with my wife at the time. Probably, the biggest negative aspect was my eldest son, I missed him growing up. I wish I had been a better man and realized that.”

He believes that his children paid dearly for his absence

“Mhis older sons, they had to pay a sacrifice for me to do and become what I am. You can look back, you learn from your mistakes, “she reflected.”I was lucky to remarry, Michelle and I now have small children. So I was lucky to have one. second chance to be a father and husband. But he didn’t have to be married while trying to build this character and this legacy.”

The relationship with his eldest son is good today

“Our relationship is good nowbut the point is that I missed a lot of things. I wasn’t there to play ball with him. and all that,” he said. “I was lucky that realized that he wanted to give me a second chance. It was one of the best gifts they have given me, that second chance to be their father. But my children have definitely had to pay the price for my success.”

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.