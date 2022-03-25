The skeleton of a T-Rex disappears and Dwayne Johnson is suspected of a misunderstanding

In the year 1990, on a private property in South Dakota, two brothers discovered the fossil of a Tyrannosaurus Rex. Since then it has been exhibited in a museum owned by its discoverers.

But in 2018 a legal dispute ended with the mediation of a judge who gave one of the brothers the right to sell the dinosaur. Two years later he put it up for auction and fetched $31.8 million from an anonymous buyer.

The identity of the new owner has been a headache for many scientists. They consider it to be a piece of great value and you cannot lose track of it.

Finally, a reporter from National Geographic has managed to find the whereabouts of the T-Rex. It will be the new Abu Dhabi museum attraction. The Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism confirmed to CNN that it was.

The remains of Stan, as they called the fossil, can be visited from 2025, when the museum opens. Something that has delighted members of the scientific community who were concerned about the state of its conservation.

But the road to find Stan has not been easy and in the middle of it some people have been sprinkled with suspicion. Among them is Dwayne Johnson.

The actor gave an interview for a television channel and appeared with a Tyrannosaurus Rex fossil in the background. The size was very similar to that of the missing person and there were those who began to guess.

The speculations went so far that “The Rock” had to make a statement on his social networks explaining that it is a replica and testing it with a photo of the people who did it at the Black Hills Institute.

“If I were the proud owner of the real Stan, I’m sure I wouldn’t keep it in my office,” he said, saying he would have given it to a museum so they could admire it.

The actor explained that he is a great lover of science and paleontology. He is fascinated by Stan because he sure as hell has survived “brutal fights in his life.” “He reminds me of me, not because of the grossness, but because I am also 67 million years old,” he explained jokingly.