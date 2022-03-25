The risk double that is identical to Mark Ruffalo

Like many other actors, Mark Ruffalo also has its double riskwhich surprises many for its remarkable resemblance. The most curious of all is that this artist, Anthony Molinari, also takes care of the risky actions of other Hollywood stars. Next, we tell you who it is and we share everything there is to know about it.

Mark Ruffalo and the stunt double phenomenon in action movies

That actors and actresses often have their stunt doubles It is something that has long ceased to be a secret. In fact, even his own Quentin Tarantino created a film that narrates, among other things, the dynamics of the artists who live with their doubles (once upon a time in hollywoodwith Leonardo Dicaprio and Brad Pitt).

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Keanu Reeves, Tom Hardy, Gal Gadot and Chris Hemsworth are just some of the many protagonists of action movies who have glimpsed images with their risk doubles.

What’s more: this phenomenon is so common in the world of the film industry that, to this day, what is surprising is when an actor takes charge of his own risk actions without depending on any double. It is the case of Tom Cruiseprotagonist of sagas like Mission Impossible and jack reacher.

In the case of Mark Ruffalo (If I had 30, The sinister island), everything seems to indicate that his need to have these doubles occurred when he starred in the first of the two installments of Nothing is what it seems (Now you see me) and also when he became part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Through his interpretation of The incredible Hulk.

Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Molinari, his famous stunt double

The person in charge of carrying out the risk actions of the Mark Ruffalo is Anthony Molinari47-year-old American artist which has a long history behind it.

First of all, it must be said that ruffalo he is not the only artist Molinari has replaced in action scenes: has also done it with George Clooney, Zach galifianakis, John Stamos, Kerr Smith and Ryan Philippeamong others.

Of course with Ruffalo shares a certain resemblance, which is enhanced by the costume designers, make-up artists, hairdressers and other employees of the technical team of each film. Of course: Anthony is not only dedicated to being a risk double. On the contrary, he also stands out as an actor, either with accredited roles or in minor participations.

What do you think? Were you aware of this story whose protagonists are Mark Ruffalo ya your risk double?

