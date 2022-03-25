The revival of Fortnite

To everyone’s surprise, building is no longer possible in Fortnite. This is due to the history and what is currently happening in the game season, so it is supposed to be a temporary thing, but the success and the response is being so positive, that Epic Games You are going to think very hard about what to do about it.

Everybody talks again and wants to play again Fortnite. In North America, the game has once again caused a sensation, with figures such as Ninja, TimTheTatman, Tfue or DrDisrespect highly praising the title, pointing out how much fun they had, and that they had not enjoyed the game so much in years.

Fortnite with no building > most fun I’ve had on Fortnite in YEARS. — Ninja (@Ninja) March 22, 2022

In Spain the sensations are similar, TheGrefg It has already been in charge of highlighting the positive aspects of this game mode, and that in one way or another it must remain. Also, until Ibai Llanos He seems excited, and a game has been installed that who knows the importance it may have on his channel in the coming days. The resurgence of Fortnite? We will have to be vigilant, but everything points to it.

But what the fuck am I doing with my life pic.twitter.com/ywwnK38xAP – Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) March 22, 2022

Fortnite seems to be back in a big way

When a game stops being at the top, it tends to be said that is deadand that is one of the great lies of our time in the video game industry. Fortnite continued to be tremendously popular, played by millions, but comparisons are bad, and what has been achieved in the past by the battle royale from Epic Games It has practically no comparison in the history of the video game.

Fortnite excited again, the no-build mode continues to gather new players, and many content creators are returning to the game or trying it for the first time since its inception. The best thing about all this is that they are doing it on their own initiative, and there can be no better praise than that. Epic Games has the ball on his court right now, perhaps this was the evolution that the game needed, and although there will be many who prefer the game with constructions, the reason that makes it really unique Fortnitemaintaining this game mode in one way or another seems mandatory.

Will the no-build mode end up being more popular than classic Fortnite? Time will tell, but all of this fits perfectly with the nature of a game that has not stopped evolving since day one.