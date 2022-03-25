The Razzies gala: This is the film that holds the record for winning the most anti-Oscar awards | Cinema | Entertainment

The Golden Raspberry Awardsor simply “Razzies”, are the biggest parody of awards in the Hollywood film industry, which is known as the “anti-Oscars”.

While the academy gala is characterized by a night of glamor and prestige, the Razzies scoff at all the paraphernalia, even handing out an award in the form of a plastic raspberry.

However, actors of the highest caliber are enthusiastic and honorably accept their nominations and Razzies awards, which, unlike the Oscars, reward the “worst” productions and performances.

actors like Sylvester Stallone and madonnaare the most awarded actors in this ceremony, and they do not take the recognition badly.

Sandra Bullock, Halle Berry, Alan Menken and many other Oscar winners, they are also not shy about receiving their award for some of their participation in the industry.

“Cats” is another of the films that has been listed by the Razzies as one of the worst

Movie with the most Razzies in history

Since the first edition of the Raspberry Awards, in 1981, these have been held one day before the expected Oscars. Hundreds of movies, mostly comedies, were nominated over the course of more than 40 years of parody.

And the most awarded, without a doubt, is the film by Dennis Dugan“Jack and Jill”, which in 2012 won 10 of the 12 categories for which it was nominated at the Razzie.

Adam Sandlerthe film’s leading man who simultaneously played Jack and his twin sister Jill, took home the top raspberries for worst actor, worst actress and worst screen couple.

That same night, the production won in the categories of: worst director, worst supporting actor (Al Pacino), worst supporting actress (David Spade), worst picture, worst screenplay, worst prequel or sequel or remake, and worst ensemble.

The Raspberry Awards ceremony was created by film publicist John JB Wilsonand its delivery has been carried out faithfully every year since 1981. (AND)

