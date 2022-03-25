The Oscars will have a Latin flavor this Sunday

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ariana DeBose is preparing to go down in history as the first Afro-Latina to win the Oscar for best supporting actress, for her portrayal of Anita in Steven’s “West Side Story.” Spielberg. If she did, she would do it exactly 60 years after Puerto Rican Rita Moreno won the statuette for the same role in the original 1961 film.

The actress of Puerto Rican origin will arrive at the ceremony on Sunday as the undisputed favorite in the category after winning key awards such as the SAG of the Actors Guild and the BAFTA of British cinema, among others. But DeBose is just one of many Latin and Ibero-American artists who are among the candidates for the 94th annual Academy Awards, which will also have a Latin flavor among her performances.

The list includes new nominations for award-winning veterans such as Mexican director Guillermo del Toro for “Nighmare Alley,” which he directed and co-produced and is up for best picture; as well as the Spanish actors Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem for their leading roles in “Madres paralleles” and “Being the Ricardos” (“Ser los Ricardo”), respectively.

Lin-Manuel Miranda could achieve the coveted EGOT status, an acronym by which those who have won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards are known, for the song “Dos oruguitas” from “Encanto”. And Germaine Franco could become the first Latin woman to win the award for best original music for her score for the same film.

Below is a list of Latino, Latin American and Spanish artists competing at this year’s Academy Awards, in addition to Latino-themed films and some interesting facts. The ceremony, which returns to the Dolby Theater after being moved to Union Station last year for a reduced event due to the pandemic, will be broadcast live on ABC.

BEST FILM

– “Nightmare Alley”

Included among the 10 best films of the year by the American Film Institute (AFI), “Nightmare Alley”, by Mexican master Guillermo del Toro, is a classic film noir based on the novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham from 1946, with Bradley Cooper as a charming carnival hustler and Cate Blanchett as a psychiatrist-femme fatale.

Del Toro has already won two Academy Awards, for best director and best picture for “The Shape of Water” in 2018. He was also nominated for best original screenplay for that film and for “The Labyrinth.” del fauno”, which in 2007 competed for the award for best film in a foreign language (category now known as best international feature film) on behalf of Mexico.

“Nightmare Alley” is also nominated for best cinematography and production design.

– “West Side Story”

Steven Spielberg took on the task of correcting history somewhat with his version of “West Side Story.” Many “Puerto Ricans” in the original film were white actors in dark makeup, and while it is considered a classic, the 1961 film has been criticized for portraying Latinos in a stereotypical way.

This time with a largely Latino cast, “West Side Story” unveiled talents such as Colombian-born actress Rachel Zegler, who, without previous experience, beat thousands of applicants for the role of Maria and since then filmed the sequel to “Shazam” and won the role of Snow White for an upcoming film; besides DeBose.

“West Side Story” received a total of seven Oscar nominations, also including best direction, cinematography, costume design, production design and sound.

Also competing for the Oscar for best film: “Belfast”, “CODA”, “Don’t Look Up” (“Do not look up”), “Drive My Car”, “Dune” (“Duna”), “King Richard ” (“King Richard: A winning family”), “Licorice Pizza” and “The Power of the Dog” (“The power of the dog”).

ACTOR

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

For his portrayal of Cuban actor and producer Desi Arnaz in “Being the Ricardos,” Bardem received his fourth Academy Award nomination. The Spanish star won the Oscar for best supporting actor in 2008 for “No Country for Old Men” (“No place for the weak”), and competed for the award for best actor in 2001 for “Before Night Falls” (“Before let it get dark”) and in 2011 for “Biutiful”.

“Being the Ricardos” follows Lucille Ball and Arnaz, husband and wife in real life and on screen, as they face a crisis that could end their careers and one that could end their marriage.

“Embodying the spirit of Desi Arnaz has been a privilege and an honor and being connected to his energy and legacy is something I will never forget,” Bardem told AP. “Thanks to her family for entrusting me with the responsibility of bringing this great artist and entrepreneur to the screen. Thank you to the Academy for this recognition, it is a very special moment for me to be recognized alongside some of today’s most talented actors.”

For this role, Bardem is measured against Benedict Cumberbatch for “The Power of the Dog”, Andrew Garfield for “Tick, Tick… Boom!”, Will Smith for “King Richard” and Denzel Washington for “The Tragedy of Macbeth” ( “The Tragedy of Macbeth”).

ACTRESS

Penélope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”

Like her husband Bardem, Cruz, who already won an Oscar for her supporting role in 2008’s “Vicky Cristina Barcelona,” received her fourth Academy Award nomination, this time for her portrayal of one of two single mothers who They meet at the hospital, where their newborns are accidentally switched at birth, in Pedro Almodóvar’s “Parallel Mothers”.

“The fact of being nominated the same year as my partner is being something very, very beautiful and it is special and it has been a very big surprise for us,” Cruz told the AP, recalling that the day they found out passed “like two hours crying and laughing at the same time” of emotion.

Previously, the Spanish star competed for the Oscar for best actress in 2007 for “Volver”, also by Almodóvar; and in 2010 for her supporting role in the musical “Nine”.

This time she competes with Jessica Chastain from “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (“The eyes of Tammy Faye”), Olivia Colman from “The Lost Daughter” (“The dark daughter”), Nicole Kidman from “Being the Ricardos” and Kristen Stewart from “Spencer” (directed by Chilean Pablo Larraín).

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story.”

DeBose seems to have his Oscar secured after sweeping all the awards this season for his fiery performance as Anita.

“I try to keep my feet on the ground and my heart in the sky,” he told the AP. “This is an extraordinary experience… It is impossible to describe and I will not be able to describe it until long after it has happened. I’m trying to stay human.”

The actress, who is Afro-Latin and gay, also highlighted the diversity of this year in the cinema and how happy she feels to represent the communities to which she belongs.

He competes with Jessie Buckley from “The Lost Daughter”, Judi Dench from “Belfast”, Kristen Dunst from “The Power of the Dog” and Aunjanue Ellis from “King Richard”.

ANIMATED TAPE

– Disney’s “Charm”.

Set in Colombia, the land of magical realism, “Encanto” follows Mirabel Madrigal, a teenager with the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers. The cast, led by Argentine-American actress Stephanie Beatriz, includes Diane Guerrero, John Leguizamo, Wilmer Valderrama and Angie Cepeda. It is the first Walt Disney Animation Studios film co-directed by a Latina woman, Charise Castro Smith, and features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

It also received nominations for best song and best original music.

“Through the clouds with today’s announcements. Much love and congratulations to our incredible cast and crew, and especially a big shout out to Germaine Franco and Lin-Manuel Miranda for their nominations for Best Original Music and Best Song!” Castro Smith wrote on Instagram the day the nominations were announced. .

– “Ray and the Last Dragon”

Co-directed by Carlos López Estrada, “Raya and the Last Dragon”, also from Disney, takes place in the land of Kumandra, where a young warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon to save civilization from evil spirits that attack and petrify to its inhabitants.

The 33-year-old Mexican director, who moved to the United States at the age of 12, caught the attention of the animation studio in 2018 with the premiere of his debut film “Blindspotting” at the Sundance Film Festival, after having directed dozens of films. commercials and music videos, and is already working on an upcoming animated feature film.

“I knew that (the nomination) was a possibility, I knew that it could happen, but when they told us the truth, it was a magical moment,” López Estrada told the AP.

Also competing for the award are “Flugt” (“Flee”), “Luca” and “The Mitchells Vs. The Machines” (“The Mitchell family vs. the machines”).

ORIGINAL MUSIC

– Germaine Franco, “Charm”

Winner of the Annie Award as co-author of the music for “Coco”, Franco has an extensive list of credits as a composer and orchestrator for series and films including “Rio”, “The Book of Life” (“El libro de la vida”) and “The Casagrandes” (“The Casagrandes”). This is her first Oscar nomination for her and if she wins she would be the first Latin woman to achieve it, and one of a few women.

“In any given year, we female composers in the top 100 grossing movies are 2 to 5 percent. That’s very low, and we’re not even talking about women of color, but women in general,” Franco told the AP.

– Alberto Iglesias, “Parallel Mothers”

Spanish composer Alberto Iglesias received his fourth nomination for Best Original Music for his work on Almodóvar’s film “Madres Paralleles.” He previously competed in 2006 for “The Constant Gardener” (“The constant gardener”), 2008 for “The Kite Runner” (“Kites in the sky”) and 2012 for “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” (“The spy who knew too much” ).

Both compete with Nicholas Britell (“Don’t Look Up”), Hans Zimmer (“Dune”) and Johnny Greenwood (“The Power of the Dog”).

ORIGINAL SONG

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Two little caterpillars” from “Encanto”.

Performed by Colombian singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra, who is confirmed to sing it at the ceremony, “Dos oruguitas” is the first song in Spanish nominated for an Oscar since “Al otro lado del río” from “The Motorcycle Diaries” earned him the award. Uruguayan Jorge Drexler in 2005.

“I feel this pride and this is not just for me, this is for Colombia, this is for Latin America and for my neighborhood here in Washington Heights (in New York),” Miranda told the AP.

The film’s biggest hit, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” will also be performed in the voices of cast members Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitán and Diane Guerrero accompanied by Latin music stars. Becky G and Luis Fonsi.

“Two Little Caterpillars” competes with “Be Alive” from “King Richard,” written by Dixson and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter; “Down to Joy” from Van Morrison’s “Belfast”; “No Time to Die” from the James Bond film of the same name (“No time to die”), by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, and “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days” (“4 days”), written by Diane Warren for the film by Colombian director Rodrigo García (son of the famous writer Gabriel García Márquez).

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

– “Beast”, by Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz

Inspired by real events, according to its official website, “Beast” follows a secret police agent during the military dictatorship in Chile. “The relationship with his dog, his body, his fears and frustrations, reveal a macabre fracture in his mind and in a country,” says part of the synopsis.

– “The Windshield Wiper”, by Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sánchez

Spanish director Alberto Mielgo and producer Leo Sánchez are competing with an animated short premiered at the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight in which a middle-aged man asks himself and the audience what love is. “A collection of vignettes and situations will lead the man to the desired conclusion,” according to his description.

They compete with “Affairs of the Art” by Joanna Quinn and Less Mills, “Boxballet” by Anton Dyakov and “Robin Robin” by Dan Ojari and Mikey Please.

