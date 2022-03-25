The Masked Singer Season 7 Episode 3: The Giant, Thingamabob Unmasked

brake alert: Don’t read ahead if you haven’t seen Season 7, Episode 3, masked decanter “The Double Unmasking – Round 1 Finals,” which aired March 23 on Fox.

No, the mask reveal we’re all dreading didn’t happen on the third week of “The Masked Singer,” where two celebrities walked off the show in a double elimination. The company came out this week with the “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-0” star. Jorge Garcia, who played the role of Cyclops, interfered with the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jordan Mailata, revealed as Thingamabob.

Garcia as Cyclops (from “Team Bad”) ended his run after a rousing rendition of Irene Cara’s song Flashdance (What a Feeling), while Mailata as Thingamabob (from “Team Cuddly”) sang “Classic”, of MKTO. None of the show’s participants guessed.

“I don’t call myself a great singer, but I feel like I’m good at performing a song,” Garcia said. “All my life, I have always loved to sing. I did musicals in high school and was in the choir. And when I was in college, we would have parties and form a band. There are a few times where ‘I’ve had opportunities to sing for jobs, but they’ve never been as important as in my career. Creative. But I thought it would be something unexpected for viewers of the show, and maybe it surprised some people!”

Garcia said the experience made him want to sing more and keep his voice in good shape, in case it was useful for other acting work. “I want to treat it like another part of my toolbox and have it ready when a call comes in. I mean, I don’t see myself releasing an album or anything. But he might appear in one or two projects.”

Garcia added that it was not easy to maneuver in the giant’s costume: “This costume is huge! The head is gigantic. And then you start to get nervous and realize that all the parts carry too much weight to affect things. And then I have to be able to move and sing. But the result is that Ella was really cool. I love the way Cyclops looks and she was kind of a sexy character that was brought back to life.”

As for Mailata, the NFL star said he wasn’t expecting a call from “The Masked Singer.”

“When my agent called me, I thought maybe he found out I was going to the Pro Bowl,” he said. And he says, ‘I have something better. “It took me a while to appreciate the show because I’m so visionary during the season. Soccer came first. But after talking to my girlfriend and relentlessly encouraging her to do it, it was a once in a lifetime opportunity, I decided to continue. We traveled to Cali and started shooting. Immediately”.

Milata said he is a regular singer at home, in the car, at the show and even at work. “We’ve gotten to the point where guys are like, ‘We got it, you can sing! “I love to sing, whatever the song is.”

He added that the show made him want to explore his singing more: “Football will always be on top,” he said. “That’s what brought me to this platform and what pays the bills. And after the whole experience on ‘The Masked Singer,’ that’s something I’m thinking about right now. Out of season, do I record albums or write songs? Because it is my passion. Do I share that passion more than I used to? Last? It’s something I’ll still try to figure out if I have time to do it.”

As for Cyclops, Robin Thicke thought it was Kevin Smith. Ken Jeong named David Batista. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed that Zac Brown and Nicole Scherzinger ran off with Michael Keaton.

As for Thingamabob, Thicke came close to picking another NFL player, JJ Watt. McCarthy Walberg went with Michael Strahan. Jeong chose Liam Hemsworth. Scherzinger thought it was Dennis Rodman.

This means that Firefly is moving into the final seventh season.

Jorge Garcia as Cyclops and Jordan Mailata as Thingamabob join the celebrity unmasked roster that also includes Duff Goldman as McTerrier and Joe Buck as Ram.

“The Masked Singer” entered season seven with 15 contestants, divided into “the good guys, the bad guys, and the likes.” This season’s costumes include THE GOOD: Ringmaster, Armadillo, McTerrier, Firefly and Frog Prince; The Bad: Hydra, Ram, Jack in the Box, Cyclops, Queen Cobra; Loved: Baby Mammoth, Thingamabob, Lemur, Space Bunny, Miss Teddy.

Season 7 contestants have 112 movie appearances, 15 Grammy nominations, eight Emmy nominations, seven Super Bowl performances, two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and two world records.

In another change, the show’s panelists don’t appear to be competing for the Golden Ear award based on their first impressions of each compelling performer (which McCarthy won twice, but Scherzinger won last season) this season.

“I Got You (I Feel Good)” by James Brown was the last song performed by Firefly, Cyclops and Thingamabob. Garcia’s previous songs, as Cyclops, include “My Sacrifice” by Creed and “Suspicious Minds” by Elvis Presley. The panelists also guessed William Zappka, Danny McBride, Rob Dyrdek, Chris Pratt, John Lithgow, Rob Thomas and Dax Shepherd.

Mailata’s songs were like Thingamabob’s previous songs “Wanted Dead or Alive” by Bon Jovi and “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran. The panelists also guessed Dwayne Johnson, Omar Benson Miller, Jason Momoa, James Hetfield, Chris Jericho, Terrell Owens and Dennis Rodman.

Here is the other contestant and their performance on the third night:

Firefly, “The Masked Singer”

Fox

Firefly (“Good Team”)

Song: “Attention”, composed by Charlie Puth

Audio commentary: “I was never one to shy away from the spotlight. Even when I was a little firefly, I loved dressing up my mom and enjoying my imaginary audience. Then one day my mom encouraged me to take on a real crowd: my neighbors. I even accused them of watching my show. And believe it or not, it was one of those neighbors who got me my first real job. I have always been a shining star. I’m not just a fire, I’m flying. Confrontation or not, I’ll light up that stage and let my voice shine, baby!”

Panel guesses: Alicia Keys, Ciara, Keshia Cole

Previous songs: “Nobody” by Chaka Khan [interrupted by coughing fit in first try]; “PYT (Pretty Young Thing)” by Michael Jackson

Past Fee Estimates: Alicia Keys, Monica, Aisha Tyler, Keisha Cole, Lauren Hill