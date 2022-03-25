The five most expensive dresses that have walked the red carpet of the Oscars

The stars of international cinema are already preparing their best looks to parade through the Oscars red carpet. The event, which kicks off the awards ceremony, is a fashion catwalk that sets the trends for the coming months, and for this reason the main designers are committed to giving their dresses and suits to film professionals.

While we wait for the big day, we review some of the most spectacular ‘looks’ that have been seen on the red carpet of the and which are the most expensive dresses that the stars have worn.

Jennifer Lawrence’s dress at the 2013 Oscars

Lawrence stunned photographers and onlookers on the red carpet at the oscars 2013 in a spectacular Christian Dior dress valued at $4,000,000.

Nicole Kidman dress at the 1997 Oscars

The protagonist of ‘The Others’ appeared on the red carpet of the Oscars with a dress designed by the firm of John Galliano that cost 2 million dollars. Kidman was the sensation of the night and she was chosen as the best dressed in most of the international media that covered the gala.

Cate Blanchett’s dress at the 2007 Oscars

In 2007, the Australian actress competed for the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in ‘Diary of a Scandal’. On the night of the 79th Academy Awards, Blanchett received high praise for her metallic one-shoulder gown. She wore an Armani Privé design valued at $200,000.

Kate Winslet’s dress at the 2007 Oscars

Also in 2007, Kate Winslet became the youngest actress with the most nominations at 31 years for ‘Secret Games’ where she plays a frustrated housewife who takes refuge in an extramarital affair to escape the spiral that surrounds her lifetime. She appeared on the red carpet in a flawless light green Valentino. Your price of it? $100,000.

Charlize Theron’s dress at the 2013 Oscars

The actress shone on the carpet at the 2013 Oscars in a spectacular white Dior dress that costs $100,000.

Jessica Biel’s dress at the 2014 Oscars

The American actress walked the red carpet at the 2014 Oscars wrapped in a $100,000 Chanel. Justin Timberlake’s wife presented with Jamie Foxx the Oscar for best original song to ‘Let It Go’, from ‘Frozen, the kingdom of ice’.