The film project that will unite Taylor Swift and Reese Witherspoon

Taylor Swift and Reese witherspoon I know will unite on the big screen in a film project that will have them as a central axis.

While the singer will put music to “’Where the Crawdads Sing”, the actress will put herself in the place of producer.

The film will star Daisy Edgar-Jones.recognized for his work in “Normal People” and “Fresh” (co-starring with sebastian stan); and tells the story of Catherine “Kya” Clarka young woman who learned to live alone since her adolescence, when she was abandoned by her family in a shack in a North Carolina wetland area in the 1960s.

Even though the community ignores Kyawhich they consider “wild girl”, becomes a public figure by being identified as the main suspect in the death of Chase Andrews. Innocent, seeks to clear his name by investigating, on his own, the murder.

Based on the homonymous bestseller by Delia Owens, this project will be directed by Olivia Newman.

“Carolina” is the title of Taylor Swift song that will accompany this captivating story which has a tentative release date of July this year.

