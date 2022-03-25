The film project that will unite Taylor Swift and Reese Witherspoon

Taylor Swift and Reese witherspoon I know will unite on the big screen in a film project that will have them as a central axis.

While the singer will put music to “’Where the Crawdads Sing”, the actress will put herself in the place of producer.

