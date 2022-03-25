The decision after the last inns of Rihanna that can be worth a fortune | Fashion and Beauty

In the last months since the news of the pregnancy of Rihannathe artist has put aside her strict work schedule to focus on herself and the future offspring she expects with Asap Rocky. That is why in recent weeks we have only been able to see her on a few carpets posing while she meditates on one of the most relevant economic movements of her career that could be worth a fortune.

Specifically, more than 3,000 million dollars if the operation that would be on the table together with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs for the IPO of its lingerie brand: Savage X Fenty. At the moment the response to this offer that could boost the value of one of its most relevant brands has not been made official.

Taking into account that Rihanna’s participation in the company exceeds 30%, it means that with this economic offer the soloist from Barbados could earn close to a billion dollars. All this counting on the fact that her signature remains that way until the time of the IPO.

With a lot of effort and dedication, Riri has turned her lingerie brand into a benchmark in the American fashion industry thanks to her proposal of intimate lingerie for all kinds of women’s bodies regardless of their size. A most inclusive policy that has earned it enormous recognition in the sector.

With just turned 34 years old, the one from Barbados continues to show that she is living one of the happiest moments personally and professionally. Proud and happy with her new curves, Riri has been seen on several carpets to pose as an expectant mother.

Now we just have to wait to see if, in addition to starting a family, Rihanna is capable of forming a financial empire around one of her brands. The bread under the arm of her future baby.

An economic offer that could make Rihanna one of the richest women on the planet whose resources are coming mostly from businesses outside the music industry but who would be benefiting from the image conquered during her almost two decades of music that have made her a a world star.