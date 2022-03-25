The bidet, a very Argentine custom that differentiates us from the world

If we talk about customs/habits/styles that define the feeling of Argentinity, we can mention the talks with mate, barbecue, wine; or rituals like soccer with friends. However, Why do Argentines fervently love the bidet, that wrongly located shower? It is that for years there has been a peculiarity that differentiates us from the vast majority of countries, it is that here we use a bidet, always.

A few days ago, a story went viral where a couple of influencers –Agostina Gil Farina and Leandro Chavarría- discovered that in Italy the bidet is not used, something that they raised as a big problem that many Argentines face when they travel abroad.

That is why they found an unusual replacement: it is a portable product that fulfills the same cleaning function and consists of a submersible sprayer, an air valve and an extensible hose that ends in a spray nozzle through which the water is ejected. .

Currently, in Argentina, the symbolic value has receded into the background and the bidet has become an element as important and widely used as the toilet, a must in most bathrooms. However, there are countries in which its use is rare and that confuses travelers who have it so internalized.

The bidet, created to wash after having sex and for the Puritans, using it was immoral

Some theories claim that it was the knights of the Crusades who invented the bidet, when they returned from Jerusalem. And that they did it to wash their genitals before and after having sex.

However, the most generalized version affirms that the bidet was created in France, in the 18th century, where the women of the nobility also used it to sanitize their private parts.

So much so that the word “bidet” is of French origin and means small horse, because to use it you have to mount yourself on the toilet. Although the artifact also used to be called “Le confident des dames” or “the ladies’ confidant”.

According to Jorge Tartarini, the director of the AySA Water and Sanitary History Museum, by the end of World War II it was considered a key element for public health and there was one in every home in France.

He also stated that there were few who actually used it because Catholicism discouraged it. Because, according to Saint Francis of Assisi, you had to be dirty to have “a taste of the smell of hell”.

How did the bidet arrive in Argentina?

“About 1880, when Paris was the cultural mecca of Argentines, those who went to Paris met him and fell in love. They were the ones who brought it. Thus it was that it became the fourth essential device in every bathroom. In France, the bidet stopped being used, but here we continue to use it like the first day,” said Tartarini, who assures that foreigners who visit the Water Museum always ask what happens to Argentines with the bidet, a device that has already disappeared in their countries.

And, as all adoption implies modification and adaptation, here it came with a subtle variant: the Argentines turn their backs on the faucets when the original use was facing them and the wall (which even justifies its name bidet = pony or horse). small; this toilet was ridden in Europe).

“The position we chose leads us to incredible contortions to regulate the power of the water jets and the relationship between hot and cold water,” he adds.

Demolition Man, the film starring Sylvester Stallone in 1993 and which baptized the bidet as “three seashells”

One of the greatest mysteries of cinema is the use of the “three seashells” in Demolition Man, a celluloid classic that was released in 1993. Daniel Waters, screenwriter of the film, revealed a few years ago what was the origin of his presence.

On the tape, everybody, Sandra Bullock in the lead, laughed at Sylvester Stallone for asking for toilet paper after doing his business, since this medium so common in our times is not used in the future of the film, but three shells. But nobody explained how to clean that with said element.

Regarding the theory of the use of “shells” for personal hygiene in the film, Sandra Bullock and Sylvester Stallone stated in several interviews that the first two shells were used to ‘remove the material from our body’, while the third It was used to pour water on it as a container to leave the escape route as clean as possible.

If something was missing, they also steal it…

A few days ago in Gualeguaychú, a man was arrested when he was seen transporting a bidet and other faucet elements on public roads. Realizing the presence of the officers, he tried to flee. He was immediately apprehended, being a 34-year-old man.

Japan, the mecca for bidet worshipers

In Japan, the toilet has different functions, practically equivalent to that of a smartphone. The toilet is a functional device with additional features.

These features may include heated seats, built-in bidets, and audio designed to protect your modesty. The fanciest toilets can even flush and clean themselves.

The technical term for this type of toilet is “smart toilet” as it incorporates electronic features to increase the functionality of the toilet and the user experience. Toilets originated and are most widely used in Japan; hence the name “Japanese toilet” becomes the most common way of referring to one.