The best couples in the history of the Oscars

The celebration of the most important film festival in the world, aka the Oscars, always invites ordinary users, aka us, to remember a lot of issues: the most memorable awards, the speeches, the most iconic performances, the films most surprising, the best dressed in the history of the awards (such as Penélope Cruz, by Pierre Balmain in 2009, Angelina Jolie, by Atelier Versace in 2012 and Jennifer Lawrence, by Christian Dior Haute Couture in 2013, to mention a few) or even the ‘memes’ of these latest editions (remember the fantasy that resulted from the Fiji water?).

Among these questions, the one that brings us here also goes hand in hand with the ‘salseillo’ that it generates: The best couples on the Oscars red carpet. It has rained a lot, for example, since Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem came together or Leonardo DiCaprio and Gisele Bundchen. And what about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt or Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck when they were a couple for the first time and were engaged?

Well, since we know that you are one of us and that you love a ‘salseo’, we have compiled the best moments that ‘Hollywood’ couples starred in (the vast majority are no longer together), but that are part of the collective memory. And pay attention to the ‘looks’, because they are also pure magic. Which one do you prefer?

OSCARS STORY: COUPLES’ BEST MOMENTS ON THE RED CARPET

Press play to see them in motion!

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix (2020). A picture that we are not used to seeing. Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper (2019). Do you remember when Brad sang with Lady Gaga and the rumors that were generated because it was thought that he was going to leave Irina for Gaga? Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez (2019). This really is another life. Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa (2019). Pure dynamite. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake (2017). One of the few couples still together. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (2017). Wow two… Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka (2015). How handsome they were! Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz (2011). The homeland couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (2009). Where did this kind of print go? Gisele Bundchen and Leonardo DiCaprio (2005). What times, huh. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (2003). ‘Wow’, #tbt fantasy. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt (2000). America’s sweethearts. Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise (1997). Processing Nicole’s ‘meme’ when they got divorced… Liz Hurley and Hugh Grant (1995). A few years later they broke up, oooh. Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere (1991). Here, probably, you were not even born.

Silvia Lorente

Silvia Lorente is a lifestyle and pop culture journalist, but the truth is that she would live on the same street as the Kardashians and would be Jennifer Aniston’s ‘BFF’ if her mother had let her be an actress.

