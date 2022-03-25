The best celebrity looks in Oscar history

Gwyneth Paltrow 1999

She took home the golden statuette that day, but she also pulled off one of the most iconic looks in history. Her pink Ralph Lauren dress was the minimalist, chic, and fashionista sensation of the 90s. The look wasn’t complete without a diamond necklace, highly polished bun, and natural makeup, which were the perfect beauty look for that night and to this day, which continues to inspire us.

Emma Stone 2017

Rachel Goodwin, the actress’s makeup artist, was inspired by 1930s glamor and created a look with NARS to accompany the actress’s Givenchy dress. Emma Stone is world renowned for her elegant and classic reddish hair, which she wore in waves that perfectly matched the vibes of her look. And yes, the upgrade was those brick-toned lips that made the match perfect with all your style.

Eiza Gonzalez 2018

The Mexican presented an award at the 2018 Oscars in a yellow tank dress from Ralph Lauren’s Spring 2018 collection. For her beauty look, the actress wore a coral tone lipstick, which stood out along with her tan and natural makeup. For her hair, she used natural wave extensions and wore it down, revealing the back of the dress.

Lady Gaga 2019

White hair in a French twist, with makeup in shades of blue and a mouth with a shiny and natural finish was Lady Gaga’s choice when she won the gold statuette for “A Star Is Born”. Her look followed the line of a retro style, elegant, like Old Hollywood style.

zendaya 2021

The Duna actress was inspired by Cher for this look. The Valentino Haute Couture chiffon dress was designed by creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, and the color was very special for a red carpet: glow-in-the-dark neon yellow. But the most iconic part of the look was the Cher-style long hair, and the minimalist makeup that balanced pink and brown tones between the eyes, cheeks and lips. Do you also love messy XL waves? Well, welcome spring by betting on this fresh and casual look.