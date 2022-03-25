Teacher arrested for kissing a student in the USA

United States.- A math teacher29 years old, from the city of Daltona, in Florida, United States, was arrested and charged with lewd conduct for allegedly kissing a student in class.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the teacher, identified as Carlos Aguirre Rendon, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon, February 2, on charges of lewd conduct and witness tamperingwhile the investigation continues.

The events occurred on January 11, when police officers were informed that the math teacher, Carlos, had kissed the victim, a 15-year-old girl, on the lips in her class.

In addition, the girl’s parents referred to the agents that they were previously concerned, since theThe mother had seen in a park in Deltona, the teacher with his arm around her daughter.

In interviews with witnesses, they say that the teacher “wanted to be alone with the victim and seemed to be having a relationship with her outside of normal teacher-student contact“Says the statement from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, February 1, investigators learned that the math teacher had approached potential witnesses at the Deltona Fire Memorial Park and asked about the 15-year-old student. Carlos told at least one witness not to talk to police.

In addition to the two counts of “lewd behavior and witness tampering,” the defendant could face additional charges.